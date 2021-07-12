DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published July 12, 2021)

Learn about archery equipment basics in this webinar

Anyone interested in learning basic archery terms and the knowledge necessary to select a bow to fit your needs is invited to join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar at noon on Wednesday, July 14. The webinar is part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is free and more information is available on the DNR website.

Mille Lacs catch and release walleye fishing resumes July 16

Walleye anglers on Mille Lacs Lake are reminded that a two-week walleye fishing closure remains in place through Thursday, July 15. Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Friday, July 16. During the walleye closure, angling is allowed for all other species.

Once resuming on July 16, catch-and-release walleye fishing will continue through Wednesday, Sept. 15. A harvest opportunity, with a limit of one walleye from 21-23 inches, or one over 28 inches, is scheduled to resume Thursday, Sept. 16, and be in effect through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. Muskellunge and northern pike anglers using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches can fish after 10 p.m. During the late season, beginning on Sept. 16, anglers will also be allowed to fish from 6 a.m. to midnight, except muskellunge and northern pike anglers will be allowed to fish during the night closure. Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations are available on the DNR website.