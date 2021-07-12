Dr. Raymond Rezaie Urges People to Watch For These Mental Health Issues Post COVID
Mental health is going to be a grave concern in the months ahead. Dr. Raymond Rezaie breaks the issues down.MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic is abating. While global society isn’t out of the woods yet, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Still, the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic will likely be felt for years to come. Dr. Raymond Rezaie argues that mental health will be especially important even as the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.
“The COVID-19 pandemic will be studied in the years ahead,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie argues. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we see more mental health problems after the pandemic owing to a number of factors.”
Mental health has emerged as an important and more widely discussed subject in recent years. Once a taboo topic, more people are speaking out openly about their mental health challenges. More people are also seeking professional mental health services. Still, many challenges remain.
Many medical experts have been warning that substance abuse may have increased during the pandemic. Many people have been stuck at home, often isolated. Tensions in crowded households, boredom, and various other factors may have encouraged people to self-medicate with alcohol and drugs.
A survey published in the International Journal of Drug Policy found that 47 percent of people reported an increase in the use of alcohol and drugs. Supply chain issues and other problems may have led to more people overdosing with drugs as well.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has already found that overdose deaths increased throughout 2020. Still, we’re just starting to unpack the numbers. We may not understand the full impact of the pandemic for several more years.
“Substance abuse is a huge problem in Canada,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says. “Often, substance abuse is a cry for help or an escape from an unpleasant reality. With so many people isolated with more free time on their hands, I suspect that substance abuse has increased in recent months.
Dr. Raymond Rezaie Discusses Depression and Anxiety
Drug and alcohol abuse are far from the only major mental health concerns. A survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation uncovered a huge surge in mental health issues in the United States. From January to June 2019, 11.3 percent of adults reported anxiety or depression symptoms. By January 2021, 41.1 percent of adults reported symptoms.
“The early data for depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues is very worrisome,” notes Dr. Raymond Rezaie. “Some people might recover as the pandemic subsides, but others may struggle with mental health in the months and even years ahead.”
Isolation may have broken support networks, while some people have struggled to see mental health professionals. Job loss and economic insecurity could have exacerbated mental health issues as well. Fortunately, mental health conditions are often treatable, so seeking professional health is vital.
