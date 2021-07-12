FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2021

Private Land Closures Announced Due to Excessive Fire Danger

(Coeur d’Alene, ID) — The North Idaho Timber Group, comprised of Hancock Forest Management, Molpus Woodlands Group, and Stimson Lumber Company, is temporarily suspending access to private timberlands offered through the Idaho Department of Fish and Games’ (IDFG) private land access Large Tracts Program. The Group is committed to protecting its forest resources and to public safety. The ongoing drought and hot summer temperatures have substantially increased the risk of wildfire, leading to the difficult decision to close these timberlands to public access and recreation.

The public’s use of open North Idaho Timber Group roads and walk-in access to privately-owned timberlands will be suspended, effective July 15, 2021, at midnight. While this type of restriction is not necessary during most fire seasons, this year is extraordinary in terms of wildfire risk for Idaho and all neighboring western states. Due to increasing fire activity and excessive fire danger, Idaho Governor Brad Little issued an emergency declaration on July 9 for wildfire and declared Stage 2 restrictions on specific activities. More information on the emergency order and restrictions under Stage 2 can be found here. We are working closely with state officials at the Idaho Department of Lands and IDFG.

This precautionary closure is in the best interests of the community and the environment, and we appreciate everyone’s cooperation with this request during these highly unusual times. The situation will be evaluated on an ongoing basis, but we anticipate the closure will last until wetting rains reduce the hazard later in the season. For inquiries about the closure contact our offices in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho at the above phone numbers.

Additional information on the companies’ public access program can be found at https://idfg.idaho.gov/access/large-tracts.

The North Idaho Timber Group lands are available for public access under lease agreements between the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and private landowners.

