Burning restrictions expand in northern Minnesota

To help ensure public safety and protect natural resources, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is activating additional burning restrictions beginning 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 13 for the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and St. Louis counties, within state jurisdiction.

Burning restrictions remain in effect for Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties.

In the areas affected by the restrictions:

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all lands;

Campfires are allowed only in an established fire ring associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort;

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits (check with your municipality for any restrictions within city limits); and

Burning permits will not be issued for brush or yard waste, nor will existing permits be activated.

The burning restrictions will remain in effect until terminated by the DNR commissioner when weather and environmental conditions indicate a significant reduction in fire danger. Tribal nations regulate open burning for their communities.

The burning restrictions mean campfires are not allowed for dispersed campers at 40 state forests, and backcountry campfires are not allowed at 26 state parks and recreation areas – even if the backcountry campsite has a fire ring. Camping stoves are permitted. Listing of state forests and state parks under burning restrictions.

Linda Gormanson, burning permit coordinator, said the ongoing drought has created perilous midsummer conditions for wildfires. “The nearly 1,500 wildfires that have occurred in Minnesota since March are more than we typically see in an entire year,” Gormanson said. “We want people to keep recreating and enjoying the outdoors, but in ways that reduce the risk of igniting a wildfire.”

To date, wildfires have burned 34,106 acres in Minnesota.

Check the DNR statewide fire danger and burning restrictions map and follow the fire prevention tips above. People who spot a wildfire should call 911.

Visit the DNR wildland fire information webpage for more information on current restrictions.