Field Force Automation Market to Reach USD 3.05 Billion by 2025 at 15.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Field Force Automation Market information by Deployment, by Components, by Organization Size and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is expected to expand at 15.2% CAGR, to reach USD 3.05 billion in 2025

Dominant Key Players on Field Force Automation Market Covered Are:

ServiceMax Inc. (US)

FieldAssist (India)

SalesDiary Inc. (India)

FieldEZ (US)

Folio3 Software Inc. (US)

Channelplay Limited (India)

VisitBasis Tech LLC (US)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

Salesforce (US)

SAP (Germany)

Acumatica (US)

Leadsquared (India)

Kloudq Technologies (India)

Accruent (US)

Nimap Infotech (India)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8686

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Field Force Automation Market Drivers

Multiple Factors to Augment Market Growth

A spike in the adoption of field force automation software by various businesses to remove the time necessary for manual data entry and potential errors by field employees, as well as to handle specific aspects of frontline operations, is a major driving factor behind the market's expansion. Growing demand for effective solutions and software to improve the efficiency of real-time field forces, increasing acceptance of cloud-driven enterprise mobility solutions, ongoing technological developments in ML and AI technologies to streamline field operations, growing trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), and adoption of mobile devices with improved internet connectivity to execute certain business operations are projected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Field force automation provides significant benefits such as improved customer-company relationships, improved communication inside an organization, and increased business efficiency and productivity, all of which contribute to the market's growth.

Connectivity Issues and Need to Design Simple User Interface Solutions

The most significant obstacle in field force automation is the connectivity issue in the field of information capture, as well as the necessity to design simple but functional user interface solutions for mobile and other handheld devices, which are major impediments to market expansion.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141 Pages) on Field Force Automation Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/field-force-automation-market-8686

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global field force automation industry has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, and vertical.

Based on the component, the global field force automation market has been segmented into solution and service.

Based on deployment, the global field force automation market has been divided into on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

Based on organization size, the global field force automation market has been segmented into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on vertical, the global field force automation market has been segmented into IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, and others.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8686

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead the Global Market

In terms of revenue, North America leads the field force automation industry. Increased adoption of automation solutions among organizations in several North American countries, including the United States and Canada, is one of the reasons driving market expansion.

Europe to Follow North America

Europe took second place in the market. Europe is divided into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe. The UK is predicted to obtain the most market share, followed by Germany and France, according to the MRFR analysis. IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, and retail are among the prominent industrial verticals where field force automation solutions are being deployed in the region.

APAC to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

According to the MRFR analysis, the Asia Pacific (APAC) field force automation market would grow the fastest in the next years. The market will rise as a result of increased public awareness of computerized sales operations, increased industrialization, a rising need for the identification and analysis of customer purchasing patterns, and the growing requirement for the use of real-time data for projecting sales in the region.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8686

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Field Force Automation Market

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the field force automation industry is likely to increase. This is due to the imposition of lockdowns in a number of nations, which is expected to create a strong demand for automated field operations for gathering real-time insights. Furthermore, in the post-lockdown period, the high acceptance rate of digital initiatives and the rapid speed of production would drive sectors to embrace automated solutions in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global field force automation market is highly competitive, owing to organizations' increased demand for automated field operations, effective lead-generating tools, tracking of all customer insights, and obtaining real-time field data in order to provide a tailored experience to customers. Salesforce.com Inc. and ServiceMax Inc. have acquired small players in order to get a larger market share, strengthen their businesses, and improve their brand positioning.

In December 2019, IFS AB announced that it had acquired Astea International Inc., a provider of field service management (FSM) solutions based in the United States, for an unknown sum. This acquisition helps the previous company's global market expansion objectives by allowing it to deliver expanded FSM offerings to a growing number of customers.

In October 2019, Salesforce.com Inc. acquired MEA-based FSM company ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. for $1.35 billion. The former company hoped to combine the capabilities of Salesforce Field Service Lightning, an FSM solution, and ClickSoftware with this acquisition in order to provide innovative and end-to-end field service solutions to field agents.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com