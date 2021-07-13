Mountain Peaks Family Practice Known for Same-Day Appointments

Patients of Mountain Peaks Family Practice rave over availability of same-day access to quality care.

OREM, UTAH, UNITES STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Peaks is highly regarded for offering same-day appointments to patients in Utah County. This is why so many patients claim that Mountain Peaks is the best for when you are feeling your worst.

“We understand just how frustrating it can be to wait when you are not feeling your best,” said Dr. Robert Durrans, owner and primary physician at Mountain Peaks Family Practice. “That is why we make it a point to accept as many walk-in patients as we possibly can. However, because we try to make ourselves as available as possible, sometimes we do get quite busy, so it’s still best to call ahead if you can.”

In this glowing review from a recent patient, Kim P., She mentions just how valuable timeliness can be in recovery, “We have been patients at Mountain Peaks specifically of Dr. Robert Durrans for decades, literally. Their office has always been able to see us when we need to be seen—often the same day I call. They are also very good about thinking of a variety of solutions not just a pill or surgery (unless that of course is the best solution). I appreciate their honesty and compassion.”

Patients return back to Mountain Peaks year after year, due to their positive experiences. “Dr. Durrans and the staff at Mountain Peaks deserve more than five stars,” said Liz J., a longtime patient of the clinic, “Dr. Durrans has been my doctor since I was a child and has walked with me through some serious medical hardships in just a few years. I'm a medical train wreck and this team has helped me stay on track. I trust this man with my life, he's brilliant and kind, a truly awesome doctor. His staff goes the extra mile to make sure things are taken care of promptly and efficiently, they've gone out of there way a number of times when I needed help. I didn't know it was legal to employ actual angels.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic created a crisis for all of us, and it taught us a few things as well,” said Durrans. “We will continue offering alternate ways to access our services as long as patient demand exists—from walk-ins to telemedicine visits. We support the best and most convenient path to better health for our patients.”

About Mountain Peaks Family Practice

Mountain Peaks Family Practice has been servicing Utah Valley patients for many years. Since our beginnings, we have grown to be an amazing family practice today. We offer a variety of services to ensure that you and your family are properly cared for. Our services span all ages and a wide range of medical needs. We are the simple solution for families.

We understand the importance of having a team of professionally trained doctors, nurses, and staff to care for you and your family. Learn more about our personable and professional team members who look forward to assisting you with all of your healthcare needs.

To find out more about the services we offer and the doctors on staff, please visit http://mountainpeaksfamilypractice.com or call 801.724.9840..