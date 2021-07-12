Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Veteran Spotlight Event featuring U.S. Army Jessica Lynch

The Hawaii Veterans Foundation, AARP, and the Hawaii Office of Veterans’ Services invite you to our 2021 Veterans Spotlight Event featuring U.S. Army Veteran Jessica Lynch on July 27, 2021, at 4:30 pm. Jessica Lynch is a former Private First Class (PFC) in the United States Army and a former Prisoner of War (POW).

More information can be found at hawaiiveteransfoundation.org

Registration is FREE and available at this link:https://aarp.cvent.com/c/calendar/a2756f05-45da-4225-a155-201cca6155c1

