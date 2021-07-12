Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Orders Texas Rangers To Investigate Allegations At Texas Juvenile Justice Department

July 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal behavior at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD). The Governor’s order follows allegations that certain TJJD staff have engaged in potentially illegal behavior with TJJD youth.

