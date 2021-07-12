Introducing the Newest Solatube Technology
Commercial DaylightShaping™ with OptiViewVISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remaining committed to delivering the most advanced, energy-efficient daylighting technology on the market, Solatube® International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), introduced its newest technology innovation to its commercial product line, the OptiView® Shaping Diffusers.
The OptiView Shaping Diffusers next-generation lens technology uses a state-of-the-art micro replicated lens technology with pseudo-randomized lens orientations that precisely guide and control nature's dynamic light source – delivering highly diffused, evenly spread natural light with no glare, aberrations or flash. This allows the architect and/or designer to modify the lens patterns to achieve differing light distribution spreads for different visual effects.
Keeping things simple isn't always easy, especially when working with sunlight, but with the new OptiView Shaping Diffusers, keeping ceiling planes simple is a given. The OptiView diffusers provide a contemporary frost-like look that blends harmoniously to the ceiling plane and to each other. To simplify even more, this new technology can even be combined with the Solatube Integrated LED Light Kit, allowing for the integration of natural light and high-efficiency LED lighting from the single fixture.
Opportunities are endless with the new OptiView DaylightShaping technology. Available options include:
• OptiView Wide – Use for ambient illumination and/or wall washing lighting
• OptiView Superwide – Use for extraordinary wall washing and volumetric daylighting
• OptiView Narrow – Use for highlighting specific objects in a space and for creating pools of high illuminance
“Having the ability to apply distinctly unique daylight distribution patterns to create different layers of daylight for a tailored daylit visual environment all while maintaining a consistent, visually-optimized look across the ceiling plane is a ground-breaking innovation for the design community,” said Neall Digert, Ph.D., MIES, vice president of Solatube International.
Cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly, a Solatube TDD harvests daylight at the rooftop, transfers it down a highly reflective tube and distributes it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. Solatube is proud to offer the highest Light Transfer Efficiency (LTE), the most consistent Color Temperature Maintenance (CTM) and the best light-to-solar heat gain ratio of any daylighting system on the market.
The first Solatube product was sold in 1991 and today more than 2 million people have improved their homes with Solatube TDDs, and millions more have enjoyed the benefits at department stores, schools, hotels, hospitals, grocery stores, offices and athletic facilities. Well-known Fortune 500 brands have enhanced their customers’ experiences while reducing their corporate energy costs by incorporating Solatube products into their stores, offices and facilities.
For more information about the OptiView Shaping Diffusers, please visit www.solatube.com/commercial.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube is currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com.
