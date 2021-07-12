RLF Home Creates Custom Window Treatments
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RLF Home creates custom window treatments made to their customers’ specifications. They want to help customers decorate their homes to suit their style and strive to provide the high-quality window treatments they need based on their personal tastes.
RLF Home creates custom window treatments for all rooms in the home, including the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. They work closely with their customers to choose the appropriate style and color to create the look and feel they want for each room in their home. They understand that the ready-made window treatments available at many retail stores don’t always match what homeowners desire, which is why they work hard to provide their customers with custom-made options that complement their furnishings and other decor.
The RLF Home website and showroom provide customers with a selection of pre-made window treatments. Individuals who have something specific in mind can reach out to the company to custom order window treatments. Their team will provide custom window treatments made from the highest quality materials to ensure homeowners can enjoy the beautiful home they dreamed of with a unique sense of style.
Anyone interested in learning about custom window treatments can find out more by visiting the RLF Home website or by calling 1-860-951-8110.
About RLF Home: RLF Home is a designer and custom window treatment company that provides quality products based on their customers’ needs. They have a showroom to view current stock, and a workroom to create the custom options their customers request. Their team strives to provide quality window treatments at the most affordable prices.
Company: RLF Home
Address: 30 Bartholomew Avenue
City: Hartford
State: CT
Zip code: 06106
Telephone number: 1-860-951-8110, ext. 16
Email address: customerservice@rlfhome.com
Zach
RLF Home creates custom window treatments for all rooms in the home, including the kitchen, living room, and bedrooms. They work closely with their customers to choose the appropriate style and color to create the look and feel they want for each room in their home. They understand that the ready-made window treatments available at many retail stores don’t always match what homeowners desire, which is why they work hard to provide their customers with custom-made options that complement their furnishings and other decor.
The RLF Home website and showroom provide customers with a selection of pre-made window treatments. Individuals who have something specific in mind can reach out to the company to custom order window treatments. Their team will provide custom window treatments made from the highest quality materials to ensure homeowners can enjoy the beautiful home they dreamed of with a unique sense of style.
Anyone interested in learning about custom window treatments can find out more by visiting the RLF Home website or by calling 1-860-951-8110.
About RLF Home: RLF Home is a designer and custom window treatment company that provides quality products based on their customers’ needs. They have a showroom to view current stock, and a workroom to create the custom options their customers request. Their team strives to provide quality window treatments at the most affordable prices.
Company: RLF Home
Address: 30 Bartholomew Avenue
City: Hartford
State: CT
Zip code: 06106
Telephone number: 1-860-951-8110, ext. 16
Email address: customerservice@rlfhome.com
Zach
RLF Home
+1 860.951.8110
email us here