VPN Brains Offers VPN Review Site

/EIN News/ -- University City, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPNBrains, a company based in St Louis, MO, has established a new review site for virtual private networks (VPNs). This is a relatively new site that publishes about 10 articles a week and provides site visitors with guidance when choosing a VPN. The site also provides a blog that contains various articles related to VPNs. In one of their recent review articles, they list the top 10 VPNs in 2021 for all kinds of devices. In this article, they list ExpressVPN as the top VPN, NordVPN as a close second, and Surfshark in third place.

ExpressVPN has been observed to offer reputable, consistently reliable, and super-fast connections when torrenting, surfing the web, streaming, or in need of online privacy and security. NordVPN offers a bigger server network and high speeds for streaming, torrenting, or online browsing; and improved security for a truly dependable safe connection. Surfshark offers good security, privacy, and speeds, and unlimited simultaneous device connections on a single user account, at a competitive price.

ExpressVPN is the choice of VPNBrains for Best VPN in 2021, with more than 3,000 high-speed servers in 94 countries all around the world. Whether the user is connecting to a local server or a server located in any place around the globe, the connection speeds when using this VPN service will remain reliable and consistently fast.

Meanwhile, NordVPN has more than 5400 VPN servers in 60 countries worldwide and, although it’s not as fast as ExpressVPN, it is able to consistently deliver reliable connections and good speeds. This huge network provides quick and secure torrenting, using specialty servers for P2P sharing. It has a SmartPlay DNS feature, which allows automatic unblocking and getting fast buffer-free access to Hulu US, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Disney+, and more than 400 different services.

And although Surfshark’s speed does not compare to ExpressVPN or NordVPN, its servers are still quite fast for streaming or torrenting with practically no buffering or lag. It was also observed that Surfshark can unblock streaming sites like Netflix, HBO GO, Hulu, ESPN+, Amazon Prime Video (though not on mobile devices), Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and more.

In one ExpressVPN review, an updated review of the VPN was conducted and it was found to be performing as well as before. With regards to privacy, this is ensured because it has a no logs policy. In another view of ExpressVPN, the reviewer found that it indeed outperforms other VPNs in various areas. The reviewer also noted its good privacy policy and the fact that the speed reduction is very minimal.

VPNBrains also provides advice on what factors to take into account when selecting a VPN that will satisfy a specific user’s needs. The first thing to take into account is whether they have servers in the region that the user requires. Thus, even if the VPN has 5,000 services all over the world but it has only one server in the country that the user wants to access, it may not be the right VPN for that user.

Another key factor is the number of connections that can be supported by the VPN. A suitable VPN service will permit the user to connect to at least five devices simultaneously using just one VPN account.

Third, their connection protection protocols, such as IKeV2 and OpenVPN, should be fast and secure. It is vital to realize that extra protocol choices can result into more reliable and faster connections.

Fourth is the VPN’s log policy. Some will just record the user’s login time and day, while some will only log the user’s data usage. Some will log the user’s IP address and store the data for a certain period of time before removing it. It is essential to find a VPN with a verified, strict no-logs policy and then read the fine print.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cTp7xuKAbx0

Those who want to check out the VPN review videos can check out the YouTube channel and the VPN Brains website, or contact them through the telephone or via email.

