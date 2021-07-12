3rd Day of the Free Iran World Summit; Global Support for the Iranian People’s Uprising & the Democratic Alternative
Maryam Rajavi: This is a litmus test of whether the international community will engage and deal with this genocidal regime or stand with the Iranian people.
Maryam Rajavi: Raisi must be prosecuted for genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1988 massacre and the massacres before and after that.
Before addressing the Summit, Mrs. Rajavi visited the Khavaran Memorial, which was built in Ashraf 3, Albania, to honor the memory of the 30,000 martyred political prisoners during the summer of 1988 massacre, and paid tribute to those martyrs.
These martyrs were executed based on Khomeini's fatwa and by Raisi and other ruling criminals because they refused to repent and remained steadfast in their beliefs and commitment to freedom.
Many of them were buried in mass graves in Khavaran Cemetery (southeast Tehran). On behalf of the Iranian Resistance, Mrs. Rajavi vowed that the Iranian Resistance would continue its resistance until it succeeds in taking back Iran from the grip of the mu
Installing Raisi as president dashes the myth of moderation within the regime. It marks the failure of Western governments' policy of complacency.
Prominent European figures such as Italian Prime Minister Matteo Rentzi (2014-2016), MEP and Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt (1999 – 2009), Enda Kenny, Irish Prime Minister (2011 - 2017), Carlo Cottarelli, Italian economist and former director of the International Monetary Fund, Italy’s designated Prime Minister (2018), Frederic Reinfeldt, Swedish Prime Minister (2006 to 2014), Petre Roman, Romanian Prime Minister (1989-1991).
Prominent supporters of the Iranian Resistance: Mayor Rudy Giuliani, John Bolton, Senator Joseph Lieberman, Senator Robert Torricelli, Judge Michael Mukasey, Dir. Louis Freeh, Ambassador Robert Joseph, Ambassador Marc Ginsberg, Ambassador Lincloln Bloomfield Jr., Frances Townsend, former U.S. Homeland Security Advisor, Theresa Payton, former White House Chief Information Officer.
Dozens of European and Canadian Ministers, including from Canada, John Baird, Foreign Minister (2015), Tony Clement, Minister of Industry (2011), Wayne Easter, Minister of Agriculture (2006), Judy Screw, Minister of Citizenship and Immigration (2005); From France, Rama Yade, Minister of Human Rights (2007-2009), Corinne Lepage, former Minister of the Environment; From Scandinavia, Timo Soini Deputy Prime Minister of Finland (2017) and Minister of Foreign Affairs (2019); from the Baltic States; Audronius Ažubalis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister (2012); Eduard Kukan, Slovak Foreign Minister (2006).
From Ireland, Tom Kitt, Secretary of State (2008), Lucinda Creighton, Minister of State for European Affairs; Lord Henry Bellingham, Under Secretary of State at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office; Alexander Wonder, MEP, former Minister for Defense of the Czech Republic (2012), from Poland, Michał Kamiński, Secretary for Media Relations in Chancellery of the President (2007), Ryszard Kalisz, Minister of Interior and Administration (2005).
From Albania, Triton Shehu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Albania(1997), Klajda Gjusha, Minister of European Integration (2017), Mimi Kodheli, Minister of Defense (2017); Also Senior U.S. military commanders including, General James Conway, General Jack Keane, General Charles Wald; James Woolsey, former CIA director (1995), and prominent political figures, such as Adrianus Melkert, former UNAMI representative in Iraq, Garry Kasparov, Russian chess grandmaster, Gilbert Mitterrand, President of the France Libertes Foundation, will be addressing the Summit.
In her address, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), referring to the reasons for Khamenei installing Ebrahim Raisi, the murderer of the MEK and the henchman of the 1988 massacre, said that in political terms, his ascension dashed the myth of moderation within the regime. It marked the failure of Western governments' policy of complacency toward religious fascism.
Now, they have handed over the executive branch to a mass murderer, the judiciary to a professional executioner, and the legislative branch to a club wielder who has openly declared: “I am one of the club wielders, and I am proud to have wielded the stick against Massoud Rajavi (the Leader of the Iranian Resistance) since 1979.” Truly, he is the embodiment of obscenity and wickedness. Indeed, if the religious dictatorship was not on the verge of demise, why would it need to put the squad of cannibals at the helm?
Emphasizing that more than 90% of the Iranian people boycotted the election masquerade, Mrs. Rajavi said that even statistics full of fraud by the regime acknowledge that 80% of the people in Tehran, 70% in Shiraz, and 58% in the whole country boycotted the sham election. The City Council elections were even more disastrous. In some cities, void ballots came in first.
The voter turnout in Tabriz was only 1.5%. Yes, this regime represents only 1.5 percent of the population. The whole story is that the objective conditions for the regime’s overthrow are in place. As far as the Iranian people are concerned, they are, as always, redoubling their resolve to overthrow the religious dictatorship in the face of the regime's new repressive and aggressive posture.
Mrs. Rajavi added: As far as the international community is concerned, this is the litmus test of whether it will engage and deal with this genocidal regime or stand with the Iranian people. The United Nations must not allow Raisi to attend the next session of the General Assembly. Raisi is a criminal guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity in 1988.
He is guilty because, as one of the regime's highest Judiciary officials during the last 40 years, he played a key role in the execution and murder of the Iranian people’s children.
He is guilty because he is one of the leaders of a regime that killed 1,500 youths during the November 2019 uprising, which researchers say is three times higher.
As Amnesty International's Secretary-General said, "That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance, and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran."
Mrs. Rajavi noted: It was this Resistance that one day forced Khomeini to drink the poison chalice of ceasefire in the Iran-Iraq war. It was this Resistance that one day caught Ali Khamenei by exposing the regime's nuclear program. And it will be this Resistance that will one day pour the poison chalice of human rights down the throat of this religious dictatorship. This will undoubtedly become a reality.
