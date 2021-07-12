Pro Soccer Player and University of Akron Alum Kotaro Umeda Returns to Cleveland to Team with the United Way and Obsesh
Through Obsesh, soccer fans can book a custom video experience with Kotaro where 50% of the proceeds will benefit the soccer community of Greater Cleveland.
To be able to use soccer as a vehicle for good in the Cleveland community, through my personal platform on Obsesh, is an opportunity that I am extremely grateful for.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, the premier sports marketplace platform for getting custom tips and personalized skills from top-level athletes, launched today Kickin’ it with Kota and United Way of Greater Cleveland. The promotion, which features hometown hero and Obsesh athlete Kotaro Umeda, a professional soccer player at the International level, will benefit the soccer community of the Greater Cleveland area, where Umeda grew up, and will run from July 12-23rd.
— Kotaro Umeda
Obsesh is the next level of sports.
Learning to play a sport can be hard. Obsesh makes it easy to reach and engage with top level athletes, like Kotaro Umeda, who can quickly help you improve your game.
More than 200 top athletes are using Obsesh to help connect directly with fans and share advice, tips, and game time strategies through personalized video messages. Fans can book a personalized coaching video from Umeda on topics that range from skills or technique like footwork, passing or shooting, off-season training, how to increase speed or agility, or get the added inspiration for trying outs. The fan can share details with Kotaro to highlight their ability, experience and/or goals, and Kotaro will personalize his coaching for the fan.
Half of the proceeds from all of Kotaro’s bookings will be donated to the soccer community of the Greater Cleveland area and will support Kotaro in partnership with the United Way of Greater Cleveland. United Way of Greater Cleveland has a mission to invest in the region's kids and families while putting racial equity and inclusivity at the heart of their work.
“Kotaro, like many other athletes, is using his own platform to advocate for social good,” said Tracy Benson, CEO & CoFounder, “Obsesh is built for athletes to combine their skills AND their voice, and it takes everyone working together to help young athletes and pro players reach their dreams.”
Umeda, a Mayfield Heights, Ohio native, played collegiate soccer at Louisville and the University of Akron before turning professional. He has played professionally in Portugal and now plays for Joinville Esporte Clube in Brazil. In addition, Umeda is a dedicated member of the community, publishing his own book, I’m With You, and donating 100% of the profit to United Way of Greater Cleveland to fight racism and poverty in the Cleveland area.
“I have a love for both giving back to the community and the sport of soccer, so to be able to use soccer as a vehicle for good in the Cleveland community through my personal platform on Obsesh is an opportunity that I am extremely grateful for,” Umeda said.
To book an experience with Kotaro and support Kickin’ it with Kota and United Way of Greater Cleveland campaign, visit https://www.obsesh.com/athletes/kotaroumeda
About Obsesh
Obsesh is a real-time sports marketplace platform connecting fans to top athletes. The sportstech company provides a platform with products including personalized coaching from your favorite players. Female-founded and backed by top global sports fund and innovators including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, Harvard Business School Alumni of Greater New York, YouTube Founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Chad Hurley. To learn more on Obsesh, visit https://www.obsesh.com/ or to enroll as Sports Talent or as an NCAA Athlete, visit: https://bit.ly/ObseshTalentEnroll
About United Way of Greater Cleveland
United Way is a voice, resource, and innovator for those in need. To learn more, visit: https://unitedwaycleveland.org/
Jonalyn Morris
Obsesh
+1 3233763632
email us here