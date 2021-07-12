Global Beauty Devices Market and Liposome in Cosmetics Market Size 2021 | Industry Share, Future Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Manufacturers and Forecast 2027 | Industry Research Biz

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Beauty Devices Market 2021-2027:

In 2020, the global Beauty Devices market size was US$ 52320 million and it is expected to reach US$ 152590 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021-2027.

Global “ Beauty Devices Market ” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Beauty Devices market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Beauty Devices Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Beauty Devices industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Beauty Devices market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Beauty Devices market.

About Beauty Devices Market:

An increasing number of developments in the beauty industry involve devices, which are often used in combination with cosmetic products.

North America is the largest Beauty Devices market with about 38% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 26% market share.The key manufacturers are Procter & Gamble, Philips, Panasonic, Nu Skin Enterprises, L'Oréal (Clarisonic), Conair, MTG, Hitachi, Remington, YA-MAN, FOREO, Home Skinovations, Carol Cole (NuFace), KAKUSAN, Quasar MD, Kingdom, Tria etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 18% market share.

The Major Players in the Beauty Devices Market include:

Procter & Gamble

Philips

Panasonic

Nu Skin Enterprises

L'Oréal (Clarisonic)

Conair

MTG

Hitachi

Remington

YA-MAN

FOREO

Home Skinovations

Carol Cole (NuFace)

KAKUSAN

Quasar MD

Kingdom

Tria

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Beauty Devices market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Cleansing Devices

Oxygen and Steamer

Dermal Rollers

Acne Removal Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Others

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Beauty Salon

Household

Others

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Beauty Devices market?

What was the size of the emerging Beauty Devices market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Beauty Devices market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Beauty Devices market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Beauty Devices market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Beauty Devices market?

Global Beauty Devices Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Beauty Devices market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Part II: Global Liposome in Cosmetics Market 2021-2027:



Liposomes are spherical vesicles in which their central aqueous section is surrounded by one or more of a bilayer membrane (Lamella) that is frequently enclosed by aquatic environments. These vesicles are formed when amphiphilic lipids confront with aqueous milieu. They can vary in size from 15 nm to several microns. In the last 30 years, the application of liposome has been expanded from drug delivery to the cosmetic field and it is the most widely known cosmetic delivery system nowadays.

Europe is the largest Liposome in Cosmetics market with about 59% market share. Japan is follower, accounting for about 21% market share. The industry's leading producers are Lipoid Kosmetik, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics and Nippon Fine Chemical, with revenue ratios of 16%, 9% and 9%, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Liposome in Cosmetics Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Liposome in Cosmetics market.

In 2020, the global Liposome in Cosmetics market size was US$ 50 million and it is expected to reach US$ 68 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Liposome in Cosmetics Market include: The research covers the current Liposome in Cosmetics market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Lipoid Kosmetik

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

Nippon Fine Chemical

Enoc Solutions

Nanovec

Lipotec

Croda

H&A Pharmachem

Lipomize

ID bio

BioSpectrum

Derma Clinical

Kewpie Corporation

Nanohealth Biotech

Creative Biostructure

Phenbiox

NOF CORPORATION

KYOWA PHARMA CHEMICAL

Nikko Chemicals

Market Segmentation On the basis of product type: Liposome Vitamin, Liposome Ceramide, Liposome CoQ10, Others

Market Segmentation On the basis of the end users/applications: Skin Care, Hair Care

The Liposome in Cosmetics Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Liposome in Cosmetics business, the date to enter into the Liposome in Cosmetics market, Liposome in Cosmetics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Liposome in Cosmetics?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Liposome in Cosmetics? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Liposome in Cosmetics Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Liposome in Cosmetics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Liposome in Cosmetics Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Liposome in Cosmetics market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

