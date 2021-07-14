Thought Leaders of Crypto Industry Crypto Asset Rating Inc Crypto Business World

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a decade now, cryptocurrencies, utility tokens, security tokens have played a significant role and grabbed many financial companies' attention. In 2019, many large institutions started protecting investors from cryptocurrencies; in contrast, some significant exchanges have started providing Bitcoin’s derivatives. With the mainstream market infrastructure has emerged, the asset class is now more accessible for institutional investors. Crypto Asset Rating Inc launched Composite Index for Crypto tokens on Crypto Business World platform . Crypto Asset Rating Inc is one of the fastest growing fintech companies globally.“We are delighted to provide market participants with benchmarks that measure the performance of some of the most popular digital assets. Our composite index will give the comprehensive, granular overview of the market,” said Rippy Sethi, Chief Business Development Officer of Crypto Asset Rating Inc,We launched the Composite index with the focus of launching more indices soon.1. Composite Index: A composite index is a mixture of all types of tokens.2. Utility Index: The focus of the utility index is to offer benchmark returns of the utility tokens.3. Security Index: A security index is to measure the value growth of tokens under asset regulation.4. Currency Index: The currency index is to measure the performance of top currency tokens.5. Commodity Index: The Commodity Index is to track the price and the return on investment of a basket of commodities.The end-user can customize the index. Our Crypto index shall measure the Crypto Market and give investors the proper guidance to compare past prices with the current price level. This way, investors would calculate the market performance rightly and reduce some of the very volatile and speculative market risks.The index is available on the Crypto Business World, a high-quality media platform. Readers can analyze the market performance based on the index constituent's data and the news and articles related to index tokens on this platform.These indexes are denominated in USD. Composite Index covers multiple primary tokens and is calculated on its free-float market capitalization. An index is updated with every change in the token value.The Index is managed by Crypto Asset Rating Inc's Index committee and steering committee. Members have rigor around the index calculations, and after doing thorough research, the financial analyst has selected the best tokens for each of the Indexes.About Crypto Asset Rating Inc Crypto Asset Rating Inc. (the "CAR Inc") is a FinTech company driven to plug the gaps in the crypto market and bridge the governance institutions with the crypto industry's existing and new thought leaders.Crypto Asset Rating Inc believes in solving key challenges of the FinTech Industry. Our Independent Structured Rating Platform comprehensively rates crypto assets for Institutional and Retail Clients. The Company developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation covering four distinct risk buckets—Business, Financial, Legal, and Technology.Our Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) tokenization platform that offers the process of creating, issuing, managing, and converting an asset to digital securities programmatically Blockchain in a more restrictive and compliant way by embedding the logic in Smart Contracts.The Company's quality content media platform, Crypto Business World (CBW), is the one-stop shop for all updates in the crypto market.Keeping the FinTech world's prospects in the upcoming years, Crypto Asset Rating Inc has isolated planning to develop other fintech products and services like Crypto Index, Exchange rating, Sovereign rating, ETF rating: that procures revenue potential.

