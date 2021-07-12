Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Bank Corp.
July 12, 2021
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by First Bank Corp. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, to acquire Central Bancshares of Poteau, Inc., and indirectly acquire The Central National Bank of Poteau, both of Poteau, Oklahoma.
Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.
