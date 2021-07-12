Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,463 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Bank Corp.

July 12, 2021

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Bank Corp.

For release at 10:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by First Bank Corp. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, to acquire Central Bancshares of Poteau, Inc., and indirectly acquire The Central National Bank of Poteau, both of Poteau, Oklahoma.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Bank Corp.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.