Child Health Information Service awarded ISO certification for information security
Child Health Information Services delivered by Provide in five areas have been awarded ISO certification for IT and data security.
Provide can truly demonstrate that we are a business to trust when it comes to protecting our information security and more broadly cybersecurity.”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Health Information Services delivered by Provide have been awarded ISO certification for IT and data security.
— Helen Gray, Technology Systems Projects Manager at Provide
Provide, a Community Interest Company, has held the ISO 27001 certificate since 2018 for the provision of its IT and data services. After undergoing an external audit in each of its Child Health Information Service CHIS locations, this has now been updated and extended all of Provide’s CHIS locations in Colchester, Basildon, Cambridge, Norwich and Dorset.
Helen Gray, Provide’s Technology Systems Projects Manager, said: “This demonstrates how seriously we take information security and that as an organisation we are committed to ensuring that we continue to meet the highest of standards and seek to continually improve to do so via regular internal and external audits.
“This fantastic achievement would not have been possible were it not for the hard work, dedication and commitment of all the CHIS staff and managers.”
Helen added: “Whether it is our own valuable information or that of our customers, the ISO 27001 requirements also fulfil those of GDPR and Data Protection compliance and give much greater information assurance overall.
“Since being a member of ISO and understanding the benefits and value it has given us, we looked to extend the scope of our certification to include our ever-growing Child Health Information Services.
“Provide CIC can truly demonstrate that we are a business to trust when it comes to protecting our information security and more broadly cybersecurity.”
Child Health Information Services hold the electronic records for all 0 to 19-year-olds registered with a GP practice or school in their area - working with GP practices to deliver screening and immunisations and support health visitors and school nurses to promote the Healthy Child Programme.
Provide now has ISO certification for all CHIS locations in Colchester, Basildon, Cambridge, Norwich and Dorset.
The ISO recognises the information security management system in place, which means the company is in a strong position to identify risks and prevent breaches before they happen.
As part of its Cyber Essentials suite of security, Provide CIC is doing all it can to maintain the highest standards of information governance and compliance.
For more information contact Helen Gray at helen.gray22@nhs.net
Notes:
About Provide CIC
Established as a Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2011, Provide is a social enterprise with more than a thousand employees and an annual income in the region of £70 million.
With a vision of ‘transforming lives’ through ‘care, innovation and compassion,’ Provide delivers a broad range of high-quality health and social care services to people in their own homes and at locations including community hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, and primary care settings.
As an innovative care provider, Provide also develops and delivers transformation through a growing portfolio of hybrid healthcare services designed to deliver ongoing improvement to accessibility and quality.
As an employee-owned enterprise, every Provide colleague, from frontline medical staff to administrative support staff, is given the opportunity to become a member of the company. As a member, they have a say in the future direction of the company and can make suggestions for improvements and influence how profits are reinvested.
Provide also reinvests back into the local community, directly through guidance from its employee stakeholders and governance team. In the last ten years, Provide has donated £3 million in funding and match funding to charities, education and community organisations.
Kate Everett
The Write Impression
+44 1473326907
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn