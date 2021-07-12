Automotive Chassis Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 16.53 Billion at CAGR of 7.4%

Automotive Chassis Market Key Players Studied in this Report are Schaeffler, Continental Ag, ZF, Aisin Seiki, Magna, CIE Automotive, F-Tech, KLT-Auto, AL-Ko, Benteler, Tower International, Hyundai Mobis.

According to the report, Global Automotive Chassis market size is projected to reach USD 16.53 billion value at CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 20210 to 2026. by 2026. The growing regulations about fuel-efficiency and vehicular weight will have a positive impact on the automotive chassis market growth in the forthcoming years

The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the automotive chassis and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies; companies are currently implementing in the market. It further examines the ways and components convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.





Advancement in Manufacturing Processes to Augment Business Opportunities

The emergence of electric and hybrid vehicles has impelled manufacturers to invest in R&D for the development of innovative chassis design, which in turn will facilitate healthy growth of the market. The growing application of designing tools and software and advancement in manufacturing processes such as advanced computer-aided engineering, additive manufacturing, and artificial intelligence will augur well for the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the advent of battery-electric driven propulsion in the light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicle, and buses & coaches has further boosted the automotive chassis market scope. The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will spur competition among key players to launch advanced fuel-efficient vehicles to cater to the demand.





Moreover, the growing regulations regarding carbon emissions will also create new opportunities for the automotive chassis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the strategic partnerships and equations between key players will facilitate the automotive chassis market share in the forthcoming years. For instance, in May 2019, Schaeffler AG acquired XTRONIC GmbH, the new development with aid the Schaeffler’s Chassis Systems and E-Mobility business divisions.

The market in North America stood at 11.9 million units in 2018 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles in the region. This growing production of lightweight vehicles to cater to the demand will augment healthy growth in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising demand for cars in developing countries of Asia Pacific, such as China and India. The rising safety structure of vehicle will fuel demand for the sustainable chassis system, which in turn will accelerate the automotive chassis market trends in Asia Pacific. Europe is predicted to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to the well-established automotive industry and the presence of renowned automobile companies.





Moreover, the growing government policies to curb carbon emissions will also promote the market in Europe. For instance, The European Union has unilaterally decided to shift to zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The surge in electric vehicles in the region will also propel healthy growth of the market in the region. As the modular chassis type is mainly used in electric vehicles, the growth for ladder and monocoque chassis in Europe is predicted to escalate.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Automotive Chassis Market Report:

Schaeffler

Continental Ag

ZF

Aisin Seiki

Magna

CIE Automotive

F-Tech

KLT-Auto

AL-Ko

Bente





Global Automotive Chassis Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





