New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Interference with Emergency Services X2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B501588

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme/ Cpl. Justin Busby                               

STATION: New Haven Barracks                

CONTACT#:

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/21  at approximately  0542

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Basin Harbor Rd, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ 2 X Interference with Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED:  John Larson

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the names of Domestic Assault Victims.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 11, 2021, at approximately 0541 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight at a residence on Basin Harbor Rd. in the Town of Ferrisburgh. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined John Larson had caused bodily harm to a domestic partner who lived at the residence. Larson also interfered with access to emergency services when the victim tried to call for help.

 

Larson was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Upon the conclusion of processing, Larson was released with conditions of release and issued a citation to appear July 12, 2021, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault and two counts of Interference With Emergency Services.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/21 at 0830 PM           

COURT: Addison County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

 

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

 

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina

 

