New Haven Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Interference with Emergency Services X2

CASE#: 21B501588
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme/ Cpl. Justin Busby
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#:
DATE/TIME: 07/11/21 at approximately 0542
INCIDENT LOCATION: Basin Harbor Rd, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault/ 2 X Interference with Emergency Services
ACCUSED: John Larson
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the names of Domestic Assault Victims.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 11, 2021, at approximately 0541 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight at a residence on Basin Harbor Rd. in the Town of Ferrisburgh. During the course of the investigation, Troopers determined John Larson had caused bodily harm to a domestic partner who lived at the residence. Larson also interfered with access to emergency services when the victim tried to call for help.
Larson was taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Upon the conclusion of processing, Larson was released with conditions of release and issued a citation to appear July 12, 2021, at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Domestic Assault and two counts of Interference With Emergency Services.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/12/21 at 0830 PM
COURT: Addison County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
Twitter: @vsp_katrina
Instagram: @vsp_katrina