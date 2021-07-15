Jo Frost, Supernanny Makes Call to Action Message for Elijah’s Law

Elijah’s Law helps to implement proper food & asthma education, protocols and guidelines, and emergency action plans for childcare and school settings.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jo Frost, Supernanny, is making a call-to-action message to support Elijah’s Law – a law that helps schools, daycare, and childcare settings to implement proper food & asthma education, protocols and guidelines, and emergency action plans.Elijah’s Law was initiated by The Elijah-Alavi Foundation , an initiative designed to raise awareness on the severity of food allergies and anaphylaxis, as well as the importance of education and training. The organization was founded after the passing of Thomas Silvera’s son Elijah-Alavi, who was given a grilled cheese sandwich at his daycare, even though he had a known severe dairy allergy.“Everyone knows that no parent can never be the same after losing a child,” says Jo Frost, Supernanny. “Since that day, almost everyone in their lives, old and new, understood Dina's and Thomas’s process. They've crumbled, They have risen, They stood tall, and carried their broken hearts, always trying their best to move forward. Thomas and Dina and their son Sebastin have been through it, and I'm sure they will continue to go through it.”“Some people have asked them how are they doing this even in their sufferings fighting for awareness and education around food allergies,” Jo Frost states. “Candidly, I don't know but, I believe that it's the strength of their son, Elijah-Alavi, keeping them going. Thomas mentions that with almost every step they take, he can feel his knees ready to buckle from the weight of this heartbreak. Every. Single. Step. Then he remembers his other son Sebastin and kept going. Or, he'll look to his wife, Dina, and from that moment she'd entered his life; has been the foundation from which he stands and then takes one more step, with creating an internationally accredited food allergy training with their partners, PSAs, steering policies, passing Elijah’s Law in New York State and now soon to be in others nationally, working on initiatives, working with groups, individuals and advocates, businesses and organizations to come together to do their part in helping to ensure that Elijah's life will continue and with it increasing the likelihood that people everywhere hear about how important it is to know the signs and treat the symptoms of severe food allergies and anaphylaxis.”“I implore you to understand why it’s important to have Elijah’s Law in your hometown,” Jo Frost continues. “Elijah’s Law will ensure the proper food allergy protection and guidance are to be put in place so when you drop your kids off at their childcare centers, you will have a peace of mind knowing that the staff has been properly trained understanding the signs and symptoms and how to treat anaphylaxis in the event of an emergency. Well, we are here. We are alive. We get to choose to do some-thing. For Dina and Thomas, it's ensuring Elijah's life continues to have an impact on the world. It's ensuring his presence continues to echo. You are here. You are alive. You get to choose to do something, today, every day. What will it be? "We Need Change!" And by working BETTER TOGETHER, we can make a difference.”For more information about Elijah’s Law, please visit https://www.elijahalavifoundation.org/