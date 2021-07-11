Leak Content Removal Shares Tips On How To to Remove Revenge Porn from the Internet

Leak Content Removal

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When someone’s explicit photos and videos are compromised and spread over the internet, this can be considered non-consensual porn. Revenge porn is exactly what it says it is: the spreader of the content shares the content intentionally to blackmail cause distress to the victim. To add insult to injury, publishers may even spread sensitive data like name, address, and phone number. The rise of the easily accessible internet connection and many people who take pleasure in publishing and distributing these materials make it more difficult for the increasing number of innocent victims. As horrible as it may sound, there are bright souls who are also using the internet to help remove revenge porn and confidential data from the masses who use the web. Leak Content Removal is one company providing such services.

THE CONCEPT OF REVENGE AND NON-CONSENSUAL PORN

Revenge and non-consensual porn are effects of multiple possibilities. Sextortion is a frequent reason for this. From the words sex and extortion, the victim took explicit photos and videos for whatever reason. When another person gets a hold of the content, they may use them as a bargaining tool to get money or other requests. They may spread it on multiple sites on the web like social media sites, forums, or pornography websites. As soon as there is a definite spread of compromised information, these should be reported and dealt with as quickly as possible to avoid a more significant problem.

Victims may be hacked through their mobile phones, computers, or cloud storage in the digital age. Our data is just as vulnerable as our physical selves. An acquaintance may borrow our phones thinking they would not harm, but the possibilities are endless. Connecting to an unsecured wireless connection could compromise our information to the wrong hands. Suspects may be people you know or people you have never interacted with before.

The spread of revenge porn is tremendously unsafe for the victims, severely affecting their mental well-being. If you know victims of non-consensual materials being spread, be sure to comfort them as much as possible. They might overwhelm themselves with guilt, regretting ever making sultry content even if it was never meant for the public eye. If you are a victim of these heinous crimes, it is best to stay calm and positive. Thanks to multiple laws and services, this phenomenon will not last forever.

REMOVE REVENGE PORN FROM THE WEB

There are many things to consider when planning how to remove revenge porn materials off the internet. You may want to keep a piece of evidence that it has spread in some sources of the internet to make your case credible. If you can access it through the phone or internet, taking a screen capture would help in considering it as evidence. The platforms may vary from pornographic sites, forums, or even message conversations.

It may not always work, and you may not know who, but consider telling the publisher to remove the content if you happen to know them. If there is a way to contact the website where it was posted, you can send a report or contact a support team to handle your case. These may not always work, especially in pornographic sites. Many administrators do their best to conceal their real identities due to the nature of their work and may avoid dealing with your case immediately.

You should also report the incident to multiple search engines like Google or Bing. Once the photos and videos are easily accessible in search engines, it will allow more people to view the sensitive materials.

It may be a difficult thing to do, but it is best to give your family, friends, and colleagues a heads up. Telling them will help them understand that you did not provide your consent in sharing it to the public when they come across the malicious contents. They may also be supportive and helpful in finding other methods to remove the materials on the internet.

Many places around the world have existing laws to protect victims and incriminate suspects of spreading revenge and non-consensual porn. Reporting this to your local police can help your cause, especially if they have a cybercrime division ready to use the tools at their disposal. If the identity of the original publisher is known or any other people who helped in distributing the contents, providing enough evidence could go well in the victim’s favor.

The Digital Millennial Copyright Act, also known as the DMCA, is a copyright law in the United States that criminalizes the production and distribution of potentially copyrighted works. There are many services that takedown content off the internet because those materials may be considered published because of piracy.

GET ASSISTANCE FROM CONTENT REMOVAL SERVICES

You can also consider hiring private services that takedown unwanted information off the internet. These companies provide consultation and practical steps on how they can effectively eradicate these controversial images and videos. Not only are you getting valuable work done, but you can also express your frustrations through the consultations offered by these services.

It’s not the end of the world for you when this happens. Leak Content Removal is one such company that provides you with a fresh breath of sanity, based in Singapore and work with clients from all around the globe.

As the first female-led leaked content monitoring and removal company, the company aims to be world-class consultants and help restore a clean image for you or your company. Leak Content Removal provides a secure, anonymous method for businesses, individuals and anyone else to remove content they don't want out in the public domain. Those who have been compromised by revenge porn and non-consensual porn are secured with their platform.