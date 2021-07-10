Soldex - The Solana Based Decentralized Exchange Introduces AI Trading

/EIN News/ -- WAKEFIELD, United Kingdom, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency market has grown tremendously in the last few years following the recent surge in cryptocurrency prices. The market now has numerous currencies, decentralized exchanges, and decentralized finance. In the recent bull run, the market saw over 2000% gain by some of the currencies, with some going so far as to take new ranks within the chain. Unfortunately, while the market continues to attract new users by the day, the volatile nature of the market has caused great hindrance to increased adoption by most traders.

To help solve this problem, developers are now merging blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to create an automated and decentralized product. Notably, the two technologies have played a significant role in shaping the current crypto market. These technologies have helped ease the work done by traders by eliminating unnecessary processes while reducing the risks of trading.

This is why John Robertson and his team used both technologies to build Soldex , the best DEX (Decentralized Exchange) for traders.

Introducing Soldex

Soldex is a state-of-the-art hybrid crypto exchange protocol built on the Solana Blockchain. Soldex is a third-generation exchange created to solve the issues caused by order-matching centralized exchanges and trustless custody within current decentralized exchanges.

The soldex.ai protocol is created to power the new wave of flexible financial markets. The protocol serves as a foundational layer for settlement, custody, market making, and liquidity.

Since the protocol is based on the Solana Network, it can solve problems commonly found within other Ethereum based DEXs. Using this new platform, users will exchange tokens at a speed greater than 50,000 transactions per second. All this will be done at the cost of less than $0.00001 per transaction, reportedly enabling efficient and quick transactions

AI-Powered trading

By harnessing AI, Soldex makes trading automated, allowing traders to continue their trade activities 24/7 in all market conditions. Soldex AI trading entails making use of crypto trading bots which come with numerous key features. These include market data analysis, market risk prediction, and buying/selling the asset.

Notably, the Soldex trading platform will have machine learning algorithms and a team of data sciences and experts. It will also be a fully transparent and easy to set up platform with the ability to process large volumes of data.

Soldex explains:

“Our ai-powered crypto trading platform will allow traders to make smarter, more informed decisions on fluctuating markets. This is an advantage for all people involved in the market and trade - both investors and currency holders alike can stay afloat with.”

In addition to AI trading, Soldex is permissionless, allowing perpetual trading on any pairs. With time, the Soldex governance system will ensure traders have access to the best trading pairs available in the market.

The platform also promises to offer efficiently incentivized liquidity pools that will reward users for depositing and engaging in other activities on the platform. The platform will also have community governance, real-time settlement, and light-speed swaps.

Soldex.ai has a native token, the SOLX, used for protocol governance, trading fees, AI bots feeding, and staking. Notably, 20% of the SOLX’s max supply of 800 million has been allocated for AI bots and incentivizing. The platform is currently holding its private sale with a price set at $0.02.

Soldex has also created a global academy. Soldex explains on its website:

“The ultimate goal of SOLDEX academy is to build a strong and vibrant Solana DeFi community. Our Vision is to be an educational resource, designed to help new users become familiar with Solana and DeFi and its key concepts.”

Soldex hopes to use this academy to explain Solana and DeFi to anyone new to the technology, help 0new developers to start building, learn and expose the technology, showcase resources created by the community, and build a united and impactful community.

The team behind the project explains that they choose the Solana Blockchain since it provides great infrastructure that enables fast, cheap, and intuitive trading experiences. The team also believes that Solana technology can carry out its mission of massive adoption. You can learn more about the project and how to participate in the Soldex private sale by emailing: sales@soldex.ai .

Media Contact-



Company - Soldex.ai

Email - sales@soldex.ai

Telegram - https://t.me/Soldexai

Twitter - https://twitter.com/soldexai

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/dDr6fgkGhG