Atlanta’s COO Forum Sparks Business Innovation at Annual Coffee Social

Despite the pandemic downturn, Georgia businesses are bouncing back and the COO Business Forum is helping leaders in the Atlanta area pivot for growth.

COOs are the Innovators of Execution” — Maria Jones

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the pandemic downturn, Georgia businesses are bouncing back. According to Georgia’s Department of Economic Development, businesses are thriving with 24,000 new jobs and over 8 billion dollars in new investment. The Peach State is ripe for business activity, and one organization positions itself to help executives pivot for the next season of growth. The Chief Operating Officer Business Forum, a peer to peer professional development organization, is proud to serve Operations leaders in the Atlanta area.

The COO Forum’s Annual Coffee Social invites all second-in-command executives to attend. Join this innovative team of professionals for a time of reconnecting and rekindling business relationships. Sit back and sip some of ROAM’s fresh roasted coffee beans while mixing with other COO’s, general managers, division presidents, and executive vice presidents. At these events, members mix and mingle while gleaning insights on how to best maximize their second-in-command roles.

This coffee-infused networking event, hosted by Maria Jones, begins on Wednesday, July 21st from 7:30–9:00 a.m. at ROAM, located at 5815 Windward Parkway in Alpharetta. ROAM’s innovative workspace, filled with natural light and wooded views, is the perfect morning escape from the normal hustle and bustle. In this inspiring space, attendees can connect with like-minded second-in-command executives and share ideas and insights over a cup of Joe.

Members expect the best in training and networking from COO Forum, the nation’s leading professional peer-to-peer development association, serving the second-in-command executive for nearly twenty years. In the pandemic’s wake, this event is bridging the gap of face-to-face connections while reimagining the possibilities for future business. Join your peers on Wednesday, July 21st from 7:30–9:00 a.m. at ROAM.

RSVP required for non-members.

For more information, contact Maria Jones at Maria@nerdyindustry.com or (315)355-7579.