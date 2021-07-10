IQE Limited Delivers Strong Half Yearly Results for 2021

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQE Limited announced its half year results for the six month period, ended June 30th, 2021, last week where it reported robust revenue and profit growth largely driven by its arbitrage trading activities.



Underpinning this growth was IQE Limited's digital asset arbitrage trading model, the MCTP's (Multi-Exchange Crypto-Arbitrage Trading Pool) exceptional performance, particularly during the 2nd Quarter of 2021, where it was able to leverage on high market volatility and the IQE Trading System's highly successful integration onto Huobi Exchange, to deliver remarkable results.

A number of market analysts believe that IQE Limited's half year results for 2021 exceeded market expectations across all key performance metrics and that this momentum is expected to continue to intensify with the integration of more exchanges into the MCTP later this year.

In a statement released by IQE Limited, the company said that it believes that "our results show the differentiated value of our technology-enabled digital asset arbitrage trading system as well as our unique trading model, the MCTP, which diversifies the inherent risks of trading on a single platform."

The statement also added that, "our performance during the first half of 2021 demonstrates IQE's resilience and agility, effectively managing many challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to deliver exceptional results that benefit all our stakeholders."

The Management and Board of IQE Limited expects full year performance for 2021, ending December 31st, 2021 to be significantly ahead of earlier projections as the company looks toward adding a third Exchange into the MCTP sometime in late July or early August and a fourth one sometime before the end of 2021.

The company expects the MCTP to cover arbitrage trading on a total of 6 exchanges by the first quarter of 2022.

Richard Kranenborg, IQE Limited's Managing Director stated that "our relentless focus on operational excellence, strong support from our stakeholders and favorable market conditions have come together to make the first half of 2021 a great success. I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their considerable efforts and commitment in delivering these excellent results."

Media contact

Company Name: IQE Limited

Contact Person:Carl Lee

Email:carl@mail-iqe.com

Website: https://iqe-treasure.com/