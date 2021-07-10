DOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 10 – JULY 16

Newsroom Posted on Jul 9, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) KALAHEO

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 8.6, Maha Road and Kaumualii Highway, on Monday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

2) KALAHEO

Right lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the westbound direction between mile markers 8.8 and 10.4, Piiwai Place and Kua Road, on Tuesday, July 13 through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 6, Kuhio Highway and Kuamoo Road, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, 24-hours a day, for lane and shoulder work.

2) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Right side shoulder closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in the southbound direction between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Sunday, July 11, through Friday, July 16, 24-hours a day, for lane and shoulder work.

3) KAPAA (24/7, WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

4) KILAUEA (WEEKEND/WEEKLY/NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, July 11, through Friday morning, July 16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

5) HANALEI (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.3, Kuhio Highway and Ohiki Road, on Saturday, July 10, and Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. There will be an alternating single lane closure along Kuhio Highway between the Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Bridge during set times throughout the day.

The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Every Saturday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Every Sunday and State Holiday:

Public access: 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/

6) HANALEI (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 2.3, Ohiki Road and Aku Road, on Saturday, July 10, from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., for landscaping and ditch clearing work.

7) HANALEI

Right lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in both directions between mile markers 1.2 and 2.4, Ohiki Road and Aku Road, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscaping and ditch clearing work.

— KUAMOO ROAD (ROUTE 580) —

1) KAPAA (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Kuamoo Road (Route 580) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 4.6, Aina Pono Street and Kuhio Highway, on Saturday, July 10, from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

###