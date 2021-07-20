STUDIES POINT TO ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION AND PEYRONIE'S DISEASE AS POTENTIAL LONG-HAUL COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS
We are all aware of many long lasting struggles with “long haulers” of Covid-19, and now we may be adding sexual health issues for male survivors to the list.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian men’s health physician Dr. Neil Pollock says, “I am concerned about a possible increased incidence of erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s Disease occurring in the next several months in men who’ve contracted the COVID-19 virus.”
With more than 168 million survivors of the COVID-19 virus globally, Dr. Pollock says “The virus’ known ability to attack vascular tissue is raising concerns that the long-term effects from Covid 19 in men may include erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s Disease, as some early studies are currently suggesting.”
Recent studies include COVID-19 Endothelial Dysfunction Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction and “Mask up to keep it up”: Preliminary evidence of the association between erectile dysfunction and COVID-19.
Pollock, a recognized leader and innovator in the area of men’s sexual health, says emerging studies, one of which was highlighted recently in the World Journal of Men's Health, indicate the COVID-19 virus could result in the inflammation and degradation of the vascular tissue in the penis, leading to the onset of erectile dysfunction and other complications.
“It is important to note that if you are a male, even in your 20’s, 30’s and 40’s, who has had the COVID-19 virus and you’ve noticed issues getting or maintaining an erection, or the onset of penile pain and curvature during an erection, it may be attributable to Covid 19 and it’s best to explore these concerns with your physician” says Dr. Pollock.
“At this early stage we are gathering statistics correlating early erectile dysfunction with recovery from the Covid 19 virus.” Said Pollock. “We are just now starting to learn and understand potential long-term complications that this virus can cause in men’s sexual health.”
“It is very important that we work towards destigmatizing men’s sexual health issues and encourage men who may be experiencing any sexual health issues, like erectile dysfunction, to explore the causes and treatment options with their physicians as soon as possible,” said Pollock.
