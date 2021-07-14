New Fine Art Photo Book About Oman by Travel Photographer Khalid Alkharusi Romances a 5000-Year-Old Civilization

Fine Art Photo Book About Oman From Travel Photographer Khalid Alkharusi Oman: A Paradise of Land and People by Khalid Alkharusi

The newly released “Oman: A Paradise of Land and People" took 30-years to create but takes one minute to capture the imagination.

Every image is a story. And though they were strangers, when I took the pictures, it was as if I were among my family and friends.” — Khalid Alkharusi