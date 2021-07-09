Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,775 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts, Dept. of Economic Development, & NIFA Announce Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund Recipients

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts, Dept. of Economic Development, & NIFA Announce Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund Recipients

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), and the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA) announced ten nonprofit organizations selected to receive funds totaling more than $13.6 million through Nebraska’s Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund (MIWHF) and NIFA’s Urban Workforce Housing Match (NUW-HOM) program.

 

“After recently announcing grants under the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, today the State is issuing awards to help build affordable homes in our urban communities,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “Increasing the availability of high-quality, affordable homes will grow our workforce as we continue to create great-paying jobs in Nebraska.”

 

Created under the 2020 Middle Income Workforce Housing Investment Act (LB866) signed into law by Gov. Ricketts, the MIWHF provides matching grants to Nebraska nonprofits for investments into older neighborhoods and higher minority areas within parts of Douglas, Lancaster, and Sarpy counties.

 

The awards will enable recipients to invest in revolving housing funds and initiate projects—from new construction or rehabilitation to upper-story development—that add to the quantity of owner-occupied workforce housing options in their service areas.   

 

“Supporting the organizations who are out there, with boots on the ground, building stronger neighborhoods and better communities is one way we will achieve our goals for housing in our state,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.  “Our congratulations and appreciation go out to each of today’s recipients for the outstanding work they do to grow Nebraska.”

 

The State contributed $9,601,990 to today’s awards, with NIFA supplying another $5 million in matching dollars through its NUW-HOM program.  Each of the recipients is also required to contribute at least a 1:1 match. 

 

“In furtherance of NIFA’s mission to sustainably increase affordable housing stock, we are pleased to partner with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and provide matching funds through our NUW-HOM program,” said NIFA Executive Director Shannon Harner.  “We look forward to collaborating with them and the award recipients to create additional homeownership opportunities for moderate-income households in our core urban neighborhoods.”

 

Meanwhile, Nebraska has continued to see the results of a similar program—the Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF)—come to fruition.  Signed into law by Gov. Ricketts in 2017, the RWHF has since generated a greater than 15:1 return on State investment in the form of over 800 new units in rural areas, valued at more than $30.3 million in project costs.

 

“We as a State are going to continue to work side-by-side with community stakeholders to get the job done when it comes to workforce housing,” said DED Director Goins. 

 

A list of today’s recipients can be found below.  For more information about the MIWHF—or the RWHF—visit opportunity.nebraska.gov.  Information about NUW-HOM and other NIFA programs can be found at www.nifa.org.

 

2021 Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund Recipients and Awards

 

Recipient Organization

Award

NIFA Match

Southside Redevelopment Corporation dba Canopy South

$825,000

$402,781

Habitat for Humanity Omaha, Inc.

$1,000,000

$269,536

Holy Name Housing Corporation

$1,000,000

$179,536

Nebraska Housing Resource, Inc.

$1,000,000

$666,667

Neighborhoods, Inc dba NeighborWorks Lincoln

$1,000,000

$666,667

Omaha Economic Development Corporation

$1,000,000

$569,536

Seventy-Five North Revitalization Corp.

$1,000,000

$489,536

South of Downtown Community Development Organization

$1,000,000

$666,666

Spark Capital

$1,000,000

$519,539

Omaha 100

$776,990

$569,536

Total

$9,601,990

$5,000,000

 

 

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts, Dept. of Economic Development, & NIFA Announce Middle Income Workforce Housing Fund Recipients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.