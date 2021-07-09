Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Continues Nebraska Aid to Texas in Border Crisis Management

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that 15 Nebraska State Patrol troopers would continue their voluntary deployment to Texas for an additional 14 days. The deployment is in response to a request for support in managing the ongoing crisis in communities along the border of the United States and Mexico.

“We appreciate the continued service of the Nebraska State Troopers who have volunteered to aid in the response to the ongoing border crisis,” said Governor Ricketts. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

Nebraska’s deployment is in response to a request for assistance from emergency management officials in the State of Texas. The request was made through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which is a partnership of state emergency management agencies.

The EMAC request follows the disaster declaration issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 1st in response to the emergency situation in many communities along the border.

A team of approximately 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers traveled to Del Rio, Texas in June where they are partnering with the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide law enforcement assistance.