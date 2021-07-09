Westminster Barracks/ Burglary-Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B102767
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/09/21 at 1500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Landing Rd, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Putney Rowing Club
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from Vermont State Police responded to a report of a stolen boat at the Putney Rowing Club boat house on Putney Landing Rd in Putney, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined one of the boat houses on the property was broken into and a rowing boat (scull) was taken. Attached is a photo of a similar boat for reference; the wooden boat on the bottom. The boat taken is a single seat with the sliding seat missing, and may have the words “KINGFISHER” on the side in white lettering. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the boat is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.