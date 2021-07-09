Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B102767

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/09/21 at 1500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Landing Rd, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Putney Rowing Club

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from Vermont State Police responded to a report of a stolen boat at the Putney Rowing Club boat house on Putney Landing Rd in Putney, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined one of the boat houses on the property was broken into and a rowing boat (scull) was taken. Attached is a photo of a similar boat for reference; the wooden boat on the bottom. The boat taken is a single seat with the sliding seat missing, and may have the words “KINGFISHER” on the side in white lettering. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the boat is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks.

 

 

 

Westminster Barracks/ Burglary-Request for Information

