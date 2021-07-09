State Board Explores Homeschooling in the District

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Homeschooling is a private, parent or legal guardian-directed education program for children who are subject to compulsory education laws in their state. In the District, children between the ages of 5–17 require compulsory education. The number of students in the District being homeschooled has nearly doubled to 764 students over the course of the last school year. Following a preliminary discussion at the July working session, the State Board will learn more about the intricacies and experiences of homeschooling from a panel of experts:

DeLise Bernard - Founder, Surviving Homeschool, DC-Based Homeschool Parent

Dr. Cheryl Fields-Smith - Associate Professor, Department of Educational Theory and Practice, University of Georgia, Co-Founder, BlackFamilyHomeschool.org

Dr. Rochelle Matthews-Somerville - Homeschool Legal Defense Association, MD- Homeschool Parent

Dr. Ama Mazama - Associate Professor and Director of the Graduate Programs, Department of African American Studies, Temple University

Keri Rodrigues - Co-Founder and Founding President, National Parents Union, MA-Based Homeschool Parent

Monica Utsey - Co-Founder, Sankofa Homeschool Community & Collective, DC- Based Homeschool Parent

The State Board has found that the rate at which educators leave their schools each year is a persistent challenge for schools and that there is evidence that higher rates of turnover are associated with lower student achievement. The State Board has conducted research studies and surveys, convened meetings, held hearings, and set up an online portal to better understand the reasons underlying high rates of teacher and principal turnover.

The State Board will consider adoption of an updated Teacher Retention Report commissioned by the State Board and prepared by Mary Levy, which examines the rates of turnover, presents the levels of teacher and principal turnover and connects them with certain school characteristics.

The Student Advisory Committee (SAC) is a group of DC Public School (DCPS) and public charter high school students that meets monthly to discuss issues pertaining to education within and outside of the school building and advises the State Board based on the experiences of students in the group. The SAC has prepared a report of important issues like mental health, safe passage, and distance learning that they have addressed throughout the past school year. They have also compiled their suggestions and recommendations to help improve the student experience and quality of education in District schools. The State Board will take time to consider and vote on the Student Advisory Report.

The State Board is seeking new Student Advisory Committee (SAC) Representatives and members for the 2021/22 term. Members of this committee will work alongside the State Board representing the voice of students and will be consulted on policy issues impacting students in the District. The application is open to District sophomores, juniors, and seniors in public or public charter high school. The deadline to apply is Sunday, July 18.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda, June 25 Retreat Minutes, & July 7 Working Session Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Public Comments

i. Will Beckerman

VII. Homeschooling in the District

VIII. Student Advisory Committee Report

IX. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. Teacher Retention Report

ii. Student Advisory Committee Report

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

