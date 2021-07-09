Christopher Robert Zeller: Commercial Insurance Expert
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Robert Zeller is a leader in the field of commercial insurance, and he works as a commercial insurance advisor. He is an insurance agent at Evergreen Insurance Agency. He started his insurance career in the early part of the millennium after he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida. In addition, he supports the Kids Cancer Foundation of South Florida and is an active member of the Gold Coast Builders Association. Zeller specializes in commercial insurance, and he works with many types of clients. He works with contractors, employee benefits packages, and community associations, among others. He prides himself in taking a hands-on and customized approach with every client on his or her needs, whether it is risk management or some other need within commercial insurance. This has led to many mutually satisfying and beneficial business relationships.
Christopher Robert Zeller works as an insurance agent at Evergreen Insurance, which is based in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. This is just one of his many engagements in this field.
As a commercial insurance advisor, what Zeller does is identify prospects for business for a variety of clients. He is willing to work with both prospective and established clients, and what he does is evaluate the risk that is characteristic of each specific business. Commercial general liability insurance is a category of insurance policies that give business owners liability insurance that will cover them in terms of general business risks. It is generally the first line of insurance coverage that a business will purchase and is quite important. Some of the risks that are covered by this type of insurance include property damage and bodily injury on business premises or as a result of some of the business operations, medical payments coverage, and personal and advertising injury. As such, a commercial insurance advisor will tell clients what types of insurance they should be purchasing and what types of coverage they should be electing for themselves.
Christopher Robert Zeller mostly does his work in West Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to his role as a commercial insurance advisor at Evergreen Insurance Agency, which he has been in since August 2013, he has also worked as a sales executive at Gateway Insurance Agency LLC, where he was from August 2011 to July 2013. Zeller graduated from the University of Florida - Warrington College of Business. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 2002. He attended Saint Andrews School from 1982 to 1998 prior to his university education.
Christopher Robert Zeller not only works in the field of commercial insurance, but he is also very active in his community, as shown by his involvement with community organizations mentioned above. In addition, he spends time with his family, which includes a wife and two children. He enjoys traveling and golf as well in his free time.
