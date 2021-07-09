Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNREC to Close Section of Tri-Valley Trail for Repairs

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close a section of the Tri-Valley Trail at White Clay Creek State Park for drainage repairs starting Monday, July 12. The section of affected spans from Smith Mill Road to Paper Mill Road/Corner Ketch Road. Repairs are expected to last up to one week.

The Tri-Valley Trail is a popular ADA-accessible trail that joins White Clay Creek State Park’s accessible docks for fishing and wildlife viewing, hay wagon rides and primitive group camping.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.

###

 

