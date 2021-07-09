DNREC to Close Section of Tri-Valley Trail for Repairs

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close a section of the Tri-Valley Trail at White Clay Creek State Park for drainage repairs starting Monday, July 12. The section of affected spans from Smith Mill Road to Paper Mill Road/Corner Ketch Road. Repairs are expected to last up to one week.

The Tri-Valley Trail is a popular ADA-accessible trail that joins White Clay Creek State Park’s accessible docks for fishing and wildlife viewing, hay wagon rides and primitive group camping.

