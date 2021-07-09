James L. Paterek Offers His Top Tips for Small Business Marketing
Business executive James L. Paterek recently provided his top tips for small business marketing.MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing can be a significant expense for small business owners. However, experts like business executive James L. Paterek know that doesn't have to be the case. He recently discussed his top tips for small business marketing.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for many small businesses," James L. Paterek said. "But there are several ways marketing can save these small businesses and help them thrive post-pandemic."
James L. Paterek explained that, right now, digital marketing is one of the most important marketing aspects for small businesses to master. That's because digital marketing tends to be more affordable than traditional print advertising and can reach a much larger audience. Practical examples of digital marketing include:
Frequent social media posts.
Creating a newsletter.
Advertising on websites related to your product or service.
Social media advertising is often highly affordable or even free, which means every small business should be active on these channels.
"Face-to-face communication and advertising is currently much more limited than before," James L. Paterek said. "It is more important now than ever that small businesses create a strong social media presence. This is one of the most cost-effective ways to reach your customers and potential customers."
Paterek added that every small business must focus on creating a user-friendly website. He explained that companies that do not currently have a website are basically invisible in their markets. Setting up an extensive website explaining services, locations, contact information, and even possible purchases can significantly increase the amount of traffic your business sees.
"One of the simplest yet most effective ways for small business owners to advertise is to always carry business cards," Paterek said. "Business cards are cheap to create, and they can be handed out to potential vendors, clients, and employees. You never know when a great opportunity will arise, but you'll be prepared for it if you have business cards in hand."
Paterek added that small business owners need to network within their communities and with fellow small business owners. Networking, whether online or in-person, helps create countless referrals. Networking relationships can also lead to other opportunities, like investors and other important new contacts.
"Hiring an in-house marketing person can help your small business grow at a much more rapid rate if it is within your budget," James L. Paterek finished. "An excellent marketing professional can improve your online marketing presence as well as your print advertising and networking. Spending the money to have an in-house marketing person can save you major marketing dollars in the long run."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here