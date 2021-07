“Our Neighbor’s Shadow” and “Matty Boy” Lead Filmmaker Awards at the IHollywood Film Fest

Photographer: Eugene Powers for Splash Images

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- iHollywood Film Fest came to a close on July 6 with the announcement of the Audience Awards. The hybrid festival became the first film festival to award NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to filmmakers for their awards. Filmmakers were presented award certificates in person or virtually.The biggest winner was “Our Neighbor’s Shadow” with Best Hollywood Feature Film, Best Hollywood Producer, Best Hollywood Director, Best Actor Massi Furlan, Best Actress Gley Viera and 5 Star Awards Connection finalist.The producers and directors of “Matty Boy” were awarded the top award for short films, Best Hollywood Mini Movie and Best Hollywood Director for Mini Movies-Shahid Kamal. Along with Samir Srivastava, they were awarded an additional five awards for their other mini movies including 5 Star Awards and I AM Awards plus Best Hollywood Mini Movie International “Cinnamon”, Best Hollywood Mini Movie “Take the Chocolate” and “Katie Cutie, Ashu and the Funny Mouse”.Admissions received multiple awards including Best Hollywood Producer for Mini Movies for Gavin J. Behrman and Best Actor/Best Actress Runner Up in a Mini Movie for James Cromwell and Anna Khaja.Parallel Path received multiple awards for Best Actor/Best Actress in a Mini Movie for Shane Gerber and Lee Dawn Hershey plus Audience Awards Honorable Mentions for Most Watched and Highest Rated.A total of 54 films and panels were screened virtually and on demand for from June 25-July 5, 2021. Topics and films included feature length, mini movies (short films), digital series, music videos, audio and photography covering pandemic created content plus tribal, veterans, trans, LGBTQI. Judges or hosts for the screenings and Q&As were Laura Powers, Michelle Tabrizi-Ortiz, Jessica Ross, Billy Holden, Justin Howard, James Pratt, Arati Misro, Patrick Kilpatrick and Amber Martinez, James DuMont, Ryuji Yamakita Vanda, Journey Jackson, Conor Sammartin. Joyce Chow and Catherine Rhee. Hosts streamed from Hollywood, Alabama and Sydney, Australia. Games were hosted by Edward Marinzel.Other standouts during the festival included the world premieres of “The Original Charvel Gang” winning Best Hollywood Musical Documentary and “Katie, Cuty, Ashu and the Funny Mouse”. Best COVID-19 Created Mini Movie–Bandwidth, “Directed By” for a behind the scene look at the Academy Awards.Curated speciality programming panels highlights from Equality Now – LGBTQI cultural panelists including Hale Appleman (The Magicians); Angel Bonilla (NBC’s The Voice); and style guru Tracie May-Wagner; Women in Tech & Film with Christine Pelosi (Women and Tech advocate lawyer) and LaShawn McGhee (Revry); and a special 11 year screening and panel from Trans Francisco with trans cast members including Tiffany Woods and Miss Major Griffin-Gacy.Partners for the iHollywood Film Fest included Vanda; Tri Continental Distribution; Montebubbles Entertainment; Justin Howard; Quiet on Set Hollywood; Maggie Media.Sponsors include: Product Hollywood; Steve Mitchell Marketing; Woman’s Club of Hollywood; Klio Studio; Axus Coin; Dr. Lawton Tang’ Trip Digital Music; Christine Reed or Platinum Image Services?; Haven University and Teton University; Asahi beer; Ito-en green tea; Gliterrati Magazine; Heard Exclusively; Venture Accel; FoodTech LA and The Atlas Post.A complete list of winners with consolidated awards listing:Feature Film LengthBest Feature Film-Our Neighbor’s ShadowBest Artistry Film - A Perfect VintageBest Documentary Film - Elephant RefugeesBest Experimental Film - Alone "The only thing to fear is yourself."Best Hollywood Film - Directed ByBest International Documentary - The man they called a young genius, master swordsmith Yoshikazu YoshiharaBest International Film - Kaali MaatiBest Special Effects - Zombie Infection-Belaban HidupBest Producer & Best Director-Our Neighbor’s ShadowBest Actor / Best Actress-Massi Furlan, Gley VieraMini Movies & Short Form ContentBest MiniMovie-Matty BoyBest Audio-Conversation HollywoodBest COVID-19 Created Mini Movie–BandwidthBest Digital Series-The SalonBest MiniMovie Animation-Death HacksBest MiniMovie Arts and Fashion–AgniBest MiniMovie Children-Take the ChocolateBest MiniMovie Comedy-Hollywood UnexpectedBest MiniMovie Diversity-Come Away With MeBest MiniMovie Documentary-Water Is LifeBest MiniMovie Female Film-For the Women of BelarusBest MiniMovie International-CinnamonBest MiniMovie International Animation-On / OffBest MiniMovie Microbudget-My SisterBest MiniMovie Music-Derek Day “ Fine Lines “Best MiniMovie Nature & Animals-Pollinators and Farms Under PressureBest MiniMovie Student-The Jungle Tale-"An Ordinary Life Until..."Best Photographer-Old Hollywood VibeBest Hollywood Director for Mini Movies-Shahid Kamal.Best Hollywood Producer for MiniMovies for Gavin J. Behrman-AdmissionsBest Actor/Best Actress in a Mini Movie-Shane Gerber and Lee Dawn Hershey-Parallel PathBest Actor/Best Actress Runner Up MiniMovie-James Cromwell and Anna Khaja-AdmissionsBest Actor/Best Actress Honorable Mention-Mini Movie - Evan Williams/Talita Maia–Tempest DesertBest MiniMovie Special Effects-Shallow WaterAudience Award winners include:Most Watched-Trans Francisco Screening & Panel; Runner Up-Sanitize This!; Semi-Finalist-The Mass Shooting Monologues; Honorable Mention-Parallel Path.Highest Rated Winner-Sanitize This!; Honorable Mentions-Hollywood Unexpected; Parallel Path; Tempest Desert; and The Portrait of Loneliness in Quarantine.Most Empowering-Women in Tech & FilmMost Impactful-Equality Now! LGBTQI Cultural PanelAbout iHollywood Film FestIHollywood Film Fest Fest is the only official Hollywood Film Festival internationally recognized and proud member of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. iHollywood Film Fest honors creativity and people transforming the arts, advancing NFT awards and continues to be on the forefront of technology. The iHollywood Film Fest seeks to set a new standard of inspired creativity by educating and discovering the best of diverse and emerging storytellers to showcase to the world. The iHollywood Film Fest was created by Joyce Chow and Catherine Rhee. It is the next series of film festivals created by Joyce Chow, the co-founder of the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades International Film Festival and Palm Beach International Mini Movie Film Festival. www.iHollywoodFilmFest.com