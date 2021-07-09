Breaking The Cycle: How Feeding South Florida Is Helping South Florida Residents Overcome Poverty
Feeding South Florida Is Helping Families End Hunger — And MorePEMBROKE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feeding South Florida is working to help area families overcome challenges associated with the cycle of hunger and poverty — and their mission doesn't stop with providing food to families in need. While serving Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe County families with food is one of the priorities of Feeding South Florida, they also advocate for those in need, provide programs and services to area families, and develop partnerships with area nonprofits that provide childcare, shelter, and other necessary services to those in need.
Breaking The Poverty Cycle of Hunger and Poverty In Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties
In Palm Beach County, about 16% of all residents are food insecure, meaning they're not sure where their next meal will come from. Over 14% of all residents of Broward County are food insecure.
Hunger doesn't exist in a vacuum. Families that are dealing with hunger are often dealing with other challenges related to poverty, potentially including unemployment or underemployment, childcare issues, healthcare access problems, and more.
Feeding South Florida understands that providing food helps families and solves an immediate problem, but may not be enough to help families break out of the cycle of poverty for good.
Services provided by Feeding South Florida from their Palm Beach County and Broward County locations include:
General food distribution, including fresh produce and emergency food assistance
Children's programs, including providing meals to children during the summer when they cannot access government-supported breakfast and lunch programs at school
Emergency services and benefit programs for families experiencing a crisis
Wellness programs and healthcare initiatives, helping those in need access medically tailored meals and nutrition services
When the cycle of hunger and poverty is disrupted by an organization that cares, like Feeding South Florida, families can live with a little less anxiety — helping both children and parents live happier, healthier lives.
How South Florida Residents Can Access Services From Feeding South Florida
Feeding South Florida, located in Broward County, and its branch location, Feeding Palm Beach County helps residents in crisis or those who simply need help accessing available services in the community. The organization has two client service centers: Feeding Palm Beach County (4925 Park Ridge Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426,) and the Main Warehouse location in Broward County (2501 SW 32 Terrace, Pembroke Park, FL 33023).
Individuals looking to access the pantry and client services center should schedule an appointment. Appointments are available Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. To set up an appointment, potential clients can call the Palm Beach County location at 561.659.5070 or the Broward County location at 954.518.1857.
