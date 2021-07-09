Events.com Powers Return to Live Music with FiLo Fest Supporting Music Industry Professionals Impacted by COVID-19
LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Events.com, a mobile-first event management platform, along with FANS.LIVE is supporting the long-awaited return of live concerts and music festivals by partnering with FiLo Fest (www.FiLoFestival.com). The name of this festival stands for “First In Last Out” and is a music festival launching on July 10, 2021 that will benefit the stage crew, who are the first ones to arrive at the venue and often work up to 18-hour days to prepare everything for the show. These essential staffers are also typically the last to leave (after the artists and fans). We are streaming it for free and are proud to be raising funds to support music industry professionals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global event is powered by Events.com and is designed to raise much-needed funds for the essential, behind-the-scenes staff members who keep the music world running.
“We are honored to support the important mission of FiLo Fest, helping get the live music industry back on its feet this summer after it was stopped in its tracks by the pandemic,” said Mitch Thrower, Events.com’s co-founder and Chairman. “Events.com helps event managers like the team planning FiLo Fest improve live, virtual, and hybrid event experiences for attendees and sponsors – with a platform that helps event organizers save time and make more money.”
FiLo Festival is a first-of-its-kind music festival featuring both in-person and virtual performances to benefit road crews and support staff of live events, touring artists, and independent venues. The festival features both live and virtual performances showcasing top bands and artists, including Sammy Hagar, Bob Weir, Colin Hay, AJR, and Bobby Keys. Also performing this year are Midland, QuestLove, Dave Schools, David Crosby, G. Love & Special Sauce, Slightly Stoopid, and more. Artists and bands will play for varying lengths, ranging from a couple of songs to a complete set, and attendees will have the option of visiting multiple rooms that feature various performers.
The event will stream live for free on several major platforms, including Facebook and Twitch. Fans can donate any amount and purchase a commemorative NFT (non-fungible token) for just $10, in addition to exclusive merchandise such as beanies, t-shirts, and sweatshirts. Events.com is one of the first online platforms that allows event organizers to enhance revenue and impact through the sale of NFTs. Events.com’s digital tools help event planners manage live, virtual, and hybrid events like FiLo Fest within one mobile platform.
“FiLo Festival is going to be a great event for music fans and it's an important opportunity for the leaders of the music industry to take care of the hard-working people who have taken care of the artists for decades,” said FiLo Festival Executive Producer and CEO of RockJet, David Precheur. “Without all these great folks there are no shows and for the last year, very few have been able to do their jobs. They need our help and this is our chance to take care of them.”
All net proceeds are earmarked for road crews and support staff, distributed through NBA legend and iconic Deadhead Bill Walton’s organization For Humanity, which is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit (Tax ID#: 85-0775635). FiLo Festival organizers will work with several strategic partners to help distribute critical funds raised as part of the event. They include the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.
About Events.com
Events.com is a mobile-first event management and registration platform that helps organizers manage, market, and monetize everything from local fundraisers to global festivals and marathons. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of tools at every step. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, digital marketing services, on-site check-in and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish. For additional information, visit Events.com.
For additional information, visit Events.com, contact Tony Finn at tonyfinn@events.com, or follow Events.com on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
For more information about FiLo Festival, contact Dave Precheur at david.precheur@filofestival.com
