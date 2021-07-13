VeriKlick

VeriKlick Launches Advanced Video Interview Candidate Verification Technology Platform transforming next gen staffing.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VeriKlick Video Interview platform is designed to enable the secure identification of qualified candidates for all types and sizes of organizations.

The new Video technology solution introduces an advanced intelligent candidate verification platform which successfully identifies the perfect hire. By streamlining the candidate verification process the advanced platform enables organizations, via advanced technology identifying the perfect resource for an organization's specific business requirement. VeriKlick is the only platform to use patented technology with real-time data to verify candidates through every stage of the interview and hiring process.

Organizations receive real-time candidate verification assessments and advanced data analytics supported by VeriKlick’s advanced biometric technology. VeriKlick is developed and designed to support the full scope of the Workforce Ecosystem.

Komal Dangi, CEO VeriKlick Inc., leading the development of VeriKlick Video supported by her highly skilled software development team has developed an industry breakthrough solution which will benefit organizations and candidates with its futuristic advanced technology capability.

For more information, visit:

http: www.veriklick.com

SOURCE: VeriKlick Inc.