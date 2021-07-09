Houston boutique creates #IAmHEALED Merch to fund funeral expenses for young man with downtown syndrome that died

Javondis Funeral Fundraising Merch Hoodies for Healing Hoodies4Healing Feeding the Homeless Houston's Hoodies4Healing Feeding the Homeless

Poverty in Houston is on the rise and RoseMary Tucker is helping her neighbors in need through Hoodies4Healing.

We started serving the homeless because I promised GOD if he healed my daughter. I would do more to help his children” — RoseMary Tucker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poverty in Houston is on the rise and statistics show levels as high as 20% in some communities. People lack money for food and medical services. On this premise, Hoodies4Healing came into existence. RoseMary Tucker, who saw a need and filled it, created this ministry.

The Vision: Our vision is to help every single mother that we can, pay for the medical needs of their children, and to feed the hungry in the Houston area.

RoseMary had gone through some rough times with her daughter being sick. Dyana needed brain surgery to remove a cyst, and she needed to raise funds quickly. She came up with the idea of selling hoodies to pay for the procedure. “I promised GOD, if he healed my daughter, I would do more to help his children,” RoseMary said. Her experience brought about a vision, and her vision brought about a mission and purpose. God healed her daughter, and RoseMary never forgot her promise. In November 2020, she started preparing Sunday dinners to serve the hungry and has diligently done so every Sunday since then. After the pandemic hit, RoseMary went under the bridge to fill the needs of the homeless. She praised God with them and prayed. Knowing that they were hungry, she used her own funds to feed them.

RoseMary a faithful churchgoer was reminded of the scriptures, “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink …” Matthew 25:35a New International Version. “Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink?” Matthew 25:37a New International Version. “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” Matthew 25:40 New International Version.

The Mission: To walk out our faith by being God’s hands and feet in the earth, touching lives by being a support for single mothers in need and feeding the homeless population. On any given Sunday morning, there are some 200-300 homeless men and women served. They all receive hot meals served on buffet tables set up complete with skirting. The ministry also prints 250 bags per week and fills them with toiletries, hand Sanitizers, masks, plasticware, towels, juice, water, etc. These items are all hand-delivered every Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. to downtown Houston.

The Mom’s Program, in concert with “Hoodies4Healing,” helps single mothers, through the sale of stylish hoodies, afford the medical services that their sick children need. Blessties “being a blessing for others” Boutique displays and sells the hoodies, and 50% of the proceeds go to the children. Each month a new mom is chosen, and they make a new hoodie to highlight her cause.

Helping others is the driving force of this ministry and their success is evident in the lives of those people they serve.

If you would like to donate to Hoodies4Healing, a 501(c)3 non-profit Organization, please contact RoseMary at Hoodies4Healing.com or phone 281-463-2537.

Houston Based Hoodies4Healing