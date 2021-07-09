Darrell A. Eyre Launches Local Vendor-Search for Networking Partners with GBX INTL (GBX International) Recognition
Darrell Allen Eyre, GBX International, #1 Contactless Payment APP
801-856-0888 | Top 5-Star Reviewed Payment Company: GIVBUX
What is GBX International? Simple: GBXintl is Contactless Payment through a secure APP that directly rewards the user, says Top Executive Darrell Allen Eyre
Darrell Eyre, along with all the professional corporate staff at GBX International (GBXintl), have truly perfected what a client-focused, Contactless Payment APP should be.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the revolutionary concept behind the GBX International Payment APP? The GBX International concept has become a reality through 21st Century technology. Simply stated, become a modern-day ‘venture philanthropist’ by: (a) Downloading a ‘free app’ to your smartphone, and then (b) Ditch carrying cash or credit card and then (c) Simply use your phone to make the same purchases you already currently are making.
What is GBX International?
Simple: Contactless Payment through a secure APP that rewards the user.
What’s the background of GIVBUX & GBX International Payment APP? GIVBUX CEO Ken Jones began to take action on a concept that would forever change how society decides to purchase goods and services. GIVBUX was founded in 2016 and is a Public Company. With a vision for the future and a philanthropic twist from Executive Darrell Eyre, Givbux now has the newest mobile-wallet option on the market (i.e. the GBX International Payment APP). GBX INTL will forever impact the ‘charitable causes’ we care most about … while giving the average person a way to make a little additional income in a fun and rewarding way’ it’s a great ‘side-gig!’
#1 Option to Generate Income with GBX INTL: ACQUIRE CUSTOMERS: By inviting friends and family to download the GivBux app and shop at merchants within our network, you can put cash in your pocket with GivBux rewards.
#2 Option to Generate Income with GBX INTL: ACQUIRE MERCHANTS: Earn a percentage of the transactions made from any customer who uses the GivBux platform at any of the independent businesses that you personally enroll.
#3 Option to Generate Income with GBX INTL: ACQUIRE CHARITIES: Invite non-profit / charity organizations to enroll and effortlessly raise funds for their cause every time their supporters shop using the GivBux app.
How do I use the GBX International Payment APP? Shop with the GBX International Payment APP for all your entertainment, retail, dinning, recreational, and lifestyle necessities at places like Groupon, Vons, Staples, Athleta, Bed Bath & Beyond, Barnes and Noble, Lowes, Hotels.com, Ulta, Uber, Panera Bread, PetSmart, Cold Stone, Abercombie & Fitch, Xbox, and Regal Cinemas … to name a few out of thousands you will get rewarded by using the GBX APP!
GBX International Motto: “It pays to give. We pay you to help others save, earn, give and prosper.”
GBX pays you for paying it forward.
What are the incentives to use the GBX International Payment APP? Easy, make rewards every time you purchase with the APP and invite others you know to do the same. As you make rewards on your personal purchases, you will also make rewards on theirs! Use GBX International Payment APP as the modern day gift card and make money when they use it! Learn about GBX International (i.e. GBX INTL).
How does the GBX International payment APP help me donate to charities? You can make a difference as in the world by using you GixBux payment Ap. The APP allows you to donate a percentage of your rewards to a charity of your choice. Thanks to Ken Jones and Darrell Eyre’s forward thinking, and the execution of emerging technology, we have the opportunity to be a part of a revolution as we witness why it pays so much to give.
-Testimonials:
To Connect with Darrell Eyre, Top GBX INTL Field Leader Call Now! 801-856-0888
Email: darrelleyresworld@ gmail.com
