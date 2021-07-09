Postbox Services Is Helping Its Clients In Building Email Newsletter Automation and Monetization

Email Newsletter Monetization Email Newsletter Automation Email Advertisements

If you are in to email marketing and have built a highly engaged subscriber list - you can monetize it. Postbox Consultancy Services can help you with that.

We have helped our clients to build revenue streams of a few thousand dollars a month. Ultimately it will depend on how big and engaged is your list but we can help with tools and technology.” — Sandeep Saxena, CEO of Postbox Consultancy Services

BHOPAL, INDIA, July 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Email Newsletters are really one of the most productive advertising channels. You can undoubtedly direct people to your site through email newsletter subscriptions. But not many people understand the efforts which are required to build an engaged list of newsletter subscribers. If you are a new business and starting from scratch then it takes months and years to market your product, bring visitors to your website and then get them to subscribe to your newsletter.But all efforts pay off when you have the list built. If you are a corporation then you can use newsletters to engage your customers, keep them updated about your products and services and educate them about new features. If you are a blogger you can use newsletters to publish your articles and grow your audience. You can also run newsletters just for the email monetization purpose. For instance you can hire freelancers to write articles for you on given subjects, then you can publish the articles on your website, promote your website on social media to grow the audience and run daily or weekly newsletters with third party advertisements to earn money.However creating a daily newsletter is such a problem for each and every email marketer. Some email marketers use designing tools and create email templates. What a relief it will be if this whole process of newsletter can be automated. The good news is there are several tools available in the market which can help you with newsletter automation. It is absolutely possible to completely automate your email newsletter so the newsletters can pick the content from your website, insert your monetization code/ad and send out automatically to your list.Many email service providers (ESPs) provide tools to automate the newsletters. You can also set up your own in-house tools for this automation. Essentially these tools pick up content from your website using RSS feed, put them in the newsletter in a predefined design and send these out at scheduled time.For monetization you need to insert the advertisement code in the newsletter template one time. Postbox Consultancy Services is helping its clients in building the infrastructure for email automation and monetization . If you don't have code for monetization purposes you can reach out to Postbox Consultancy Services and we can help you with this complete automation and monetization efforts."People can easily generate a stable stream of income with email newsletter automation and monetization. We have helped some of our clients to build revenue streams of a few thousand dollars a month. Ultimately the revenue will depend on how big is your subscriber list and how engaged are your audience but we help with tools, technology and guide the clients going from no revenue to significant revenue within few month" said Sandeep Saxena, CEO of Postbox Consultancy Services

Postbox Consultancy Services is an Email Delivery Technology and Consultancy Services provider.