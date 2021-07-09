Belarus - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Belarus’s telcos slammed with increased tax

Unlike many other leading countries such as Lithuania, Sweden, and Romania, fibre connections in Belarus are almost all based on FttP. By early 2021, about 58% of fixed broadband subscribers were on fibre. This success is largely due to the efforts of the state-supported infrastructure provider beCloud.





Belarus has also made some progress with 5G, though still on a trial basis. Most subscribers are on LTE infrastructure, which has been upgraded sufficiently to handle the considerable growth in data traffic seen in recent years, particularly during 2020 when local lockdowns and other pandemic-related measures encouraged work and schooling from home







