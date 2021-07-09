Five Properties Near Austin, Texas Selling Individually at Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Compass

The Bluebonnet | Ascensions on Lake Travis The Aspen | Ascensions on Lake Travis The Live Oak | Ascensions on Lake Travis The Cypress | Ascensions on Lake Travis The Sumac | Ascensions on Lake Travis

Located at the Ascensions on Lake Travis, five properties will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Chat Wynne of Compass.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the great outdoors at the Ascensions on Lake Travis, five properties will auction this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Chat Wynne of Compass. Currently all selling individually with Reserves, bidding for each is scheduled to be held on July 22–29 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I am so looking forward to working with the Concierge Auctions team to help our client sell these luxury units that are move-in ready and can be offered as short term rental opportunities. With the Austin real estate market booming, I am already looking forward to who the auction process will bring forward and for the competitive bidding to begin,” stated by Chat Wynne of Wynne Group Compass.

Embrace everyday luxury and an intimate connection to the outdoors at Ascension estates. The interior finishes blend form and function for open-plan living and entertaining. Wood beams, hardwood floors, shiplap walls, natural stone counters, and sleek steel provide an ideal backdrop for transitional style, paying homage to the pristine landscape surrounding the properties. Oversized picture windows frame Hill Country views, and multiple outdoor decks invite abundant sunshine and sunsets. Escape to the private master retreat, with a wing all on its own. Relax in the spa bath or enjoy a private outdoor oasis. Eco-friendly materials, thoughtful design, and smart home technology power your effortlessly modern life. With a range of floor plans and finishes, one can design their own perfect Hill Country lifestyle.

With close proximity to Austin, San Antonio and the Texas Wine and Spirits Trail, Ascensions is at the center of all the Texas Hill Country has to offer. The estates are just minutes from Spicewood on the shores of beautiful Lake Travis, and are located within an exclusive, gated community where residents enjoy a resort-style lock-and-leave lifestyle with countless amenities, private trails, lake access and luxe country living. Outside the gates one can enjoy zip lining through 100-foot-tall cypress trees at Cypress Valley Zipline and Canopy Tours, sample true Texas cuisine at Opie’s Barbecue, spend the day touring award winning wineries, distilleries and craft breweries, attend an outdoor concert at Whitewater Amphitheater after floating the Comal River in historic New Braunfels, shop at The Hill Country Galleria and take a swim in Hamilton Pool. Nestled in between two Arnold Palmer championship designed golf courses allows one to enjoy a round of golf with family and friends. A culinary mecca awaits in the Live Music Capital of the World, Austin Texas just 45 minutes from the front door.

Properties Include:

The Bluebonnet | Ascensions on Lake Travis

Currently Listed for $1.49M. Reserve $1.05M.

The Aspen | Ascensions on Lake Travis

Currently Listed for $1.335M. Reserve $880K.

The Live Oak | Ascensions on Lake Travis

Currently Listed for $1.34M. Reserve $900K.

The Cypress | Ascensions on Lake Travis

Currently Listed for $1.285M. Reserve $885K.

The Sumac | Ascensions on Lake Travis

Currently Listed for $1.285M. Reserve $825K.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.