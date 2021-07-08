NEWS

Louisiana man connected to cattle rustling ring arrested for third time

July 8, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (July 8, 2021) – Today, a Rapides Parish man was arrested for a third time on livestock theft related charges. The Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) arrested Justin G. Thompson, 42, on behalf of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission which had a warrant out for his arrest.

Thompson, 127 Pilgrim Road, Hineston, La., was booked into the Wood County Texas Jail in Quitman, Texas. Thompson is charged with five counts of theft over $25,000 and one count of theft over $5,000. Thompson has waived extradition proceedings and is pending transfer and booking into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

In March 2019, investigators with the LDAF Brand Commission received a complaint from a St. Tammany Parish livestock dealer. Following a joint investigation by the Brand Commission and the TSCRA, it was determined that Thompson allegedly created fraudulent invoices and diverted payments regarding the purchasing and selling of livestock belonging to the complainant.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “This is the third time our investigators have arrested Mr. Thompson on similar charges. Our investigators will continue to pursue complaints and hold wrongdoers accountable.”

Currently, no bond has been set and Thompson is pending extradition to Louisiana on the charges. If convicted, Thompson faces possible fines and jail time.