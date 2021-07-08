Dr. Raymond Rezaie Offers Tips For Reducing the Risk of Arthritis
Dr. Raymond Rezaie Offers Tips For Reducing the Risk of ArthritisMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worried about arthritis? Dr. Raymond Rezaie shares some must-know insights.
Did you know that more than six million Canadians, roughly 1 in 5 adults, suffer from arthritis? And while older individuals are often more prone to arthritis, working-aged adults and even children can suffer from this condition. Fortunately, Dr. Raymond Rezaie has some suggestions for reducing the risk of arthritis.
“Everyone should understand how serious arthritis is,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says. “You might think that you won’t experience it until your golden years, or that it’s not a big deal. However, arthritis can impact your productivity and can reduce your quality of life no matter your age.”
Arthritis is also called degenerative joint disease. There are over 100 different types of arthritis, according to the Arthritis Foundation. Generally speaking, arthritis falls into one of two broad categories: osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
“Osteoarthritis occurs when a single joint starts to break down due to wear and tear and related issues,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie explains. “Rheumatoid arthritis occurs when your immune system starts to attack tissues in your joints. Often, several joints are attacked at once.”
Wear and tear is a major issue with osteoarthritis. Let’s say you’re a writer. If you spend hours on end typing, you may wear out the joints in your hand. Soon, simply typing may be extremely painful. When possible, it’s best to avoid repetitive motions.
Of course, when it comes to typing, repetitive motions are the name of the game. That said, short breaks, while you’re writing, may help. When possible, you’ll want to take a few days off to let your joints heal.
This is true for any repetitive motion. For example, a long golf session at the driving range may strain a variety of joints. Breaks are wise.
“Breaks may help as they provide your body with an opportunity to heal, among other things,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie points out. “You’ll want to lose weight too as that’ll ease pressure on your knees and other joints.”
High impact exercises, like jogging on a hard surface, such as a road, may also wear out your knees and other joints. Lower impact activities, like swimming, may reduce wear and tear on your joints. If your joints do feel sore, you may want to ease up on strenuous activities and talk to a doctor.
“A proper diet will help you maintain a healthy weight,” physician Raymond Rezaie notes. “The right supplements and vitamins may also help reduce inflammation, which is a contributing factor to arthritis.
Dr. Raymond Rezaie Discusses Rheumatoid Arthritis
The above tips will help prevent osteoarthritis but may not prevent rheumatoid arthritis. Unfortunately, this condition is harder to prevent, but it is treatable.
“Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says. “Right now, we don’t have many proven ways to prevent rheumatoid arthritis. The right medications, however, can help you control your immune system.”
