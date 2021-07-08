Dimitra Agriculture Awarded Technology Contract
Dimitra's "Connected Farmer" platform will be deployed to support 1.3 million farms in India for soil assessment and remediation project.
Every smallholder farmer, regardless of economic standing, should benefit from simple, beautiful and useful technology... Because when farmers thrive, entire economies thrive.”BELIZE, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimitra Incorporated has been awarded a contract from the OBC Indian Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture.
— Jon Trask, Founder and CEO, Dimitra
The OBC Indian Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture is a not for profit established with the goal of enhancing farm productivity by adopting regenerative farming with Agri-processing of Agri commodities, the conservation of biodiversity within a sustainable development framework in India.
Dimitra Incorporated is a global technology company that provides an ecosystem of agricultural technology products aimed at advancing smallholder farming performance through the use of mobile technology, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence, blockchain, satellite imagery and drones.
This contract will focus on enhancing farming productivity while doubling farmers income through the application of digital technology and regenerative farming methods in crop and livestock farming.
Jon Trask, Dimitra's CEO says "We are excited to work with Dr. Pradeep Kagane and his team to collect data through a combination of mobile, sensor and satellite technology and then analyze the data with machine learning to quantify soil organic content across an area of 1.3 million farms." Once the assessment phase is underway the teams will work on developing and implementing sustainable strategies and actions to remediate the soil and transition farms to leading soil management practices.
Dr. Pradeep Kagane, GREAT-VET, National Technical Advisor says “Dimitra is the right combination of emerging technologies like satellite, AI, Blockchain, and DNA analytics to support small farmers across India. Our farmers will greatly benefit from Dimitra's technology innovation.”
Dimitra Incorporated currently provides services in 47 countries, for more information please contact Jon Trask, info@dimitra.io
