Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,183 in the last 365 days.

BEACH Program Update – No contact advisory lifted at eight beaches, two remain under advisory

July 8, 2021 

Routine sampling this week revealed that eight of 10 beaches with advisories had lower levels of bacteria so the advisories were lifted. However, two beaches remain under advisory and are unsafe for water contact.

Beaches that remain under advisory

The public is advised to avoid contact with the water at the following beaches until further notice. This includes swimming, wading, beachcombing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

King County

Thurston County

Advisory lifted for eight beaches

Water samples have shown there is no longer a public health risk at the following beaches:

Jefferson County

  • Irondale Beach Park
  • Point Whitney Tidelands.

King County

  • Saltwater State Park
  • Redondo County Park
  • Carkeek Park

Mason County

  • Potlatch State Park
  • Twanoh State Park
  • Belfair State Park

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

For more information

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions. For media inquiries contact Jimmy Norris in communications at 360-480-5722.

 

You just read:

BEACH Program Update – No contact advisory lifted at eight beaches, two remain under advisory

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.