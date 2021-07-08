BEACH Program Update – No contact advisory lifted at eight beaches, two remain under advisory

July 8, 2021

Routine sampling this week revealed that eight of 10 beaches with advisories had lower levels of bacteria so the advisories were lifted. However, two beaches remain under advisory and are unsafe for water contact.

Beaches that remain under advisory

The public is advised to avoid contact with the water at the following beaches until further notice. This includes swimming, wading, beachcombing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

King County

Thurston County

Advisory lifted for eight beaches

Water samples have shown there is no longer a public health risk at the following beaches:

Jefferson County

Irondale Beach Park

Point Whitney Tidelands.

King County

Saltwater State Park

Redondo County Park

Carkeek Park

Mason County

Potlatch State Park

Twanoh State Park

Belfair State Park

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after swimming and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by checking the BEACH Program swimming map, following our Fecal Matters blog posts, connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

For more information

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH program manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions. For media inquiries contact Jimmy Norris in communications at 360-480-5722.