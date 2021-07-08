Chris Hunter of HunterFX Announces “HunterFX Live & Nude” Program

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning to trade the financial markets can oftentimes be challenging for a beginner. However, this is where live trading and guidance from professional traders can help shorten the learning curve. Chris Hunter of HunterFX is one such Trader, Mentor, and Coach who offers the “HunterFX Live & Nude” training program.



Chris Hunter of HunterFX is a full-time forex and crypto trader who offers guidance and mentorship to beginner traders and helps them master the market. The HunterFX Live & Nude program is an initiative by Chris where he trades live in front of members and they can see his entry and exits, along with the strategies being used. This enables members to learn and grow their skills by watching a professional trader trade in the live market.

The HunterFX Live & Nude Program

The HunterFX Live & Nude program is a process where members can see Chris trading live and understand his psychology, strategies, and other aspects that one needs to succeed and become profitable. Chris also talks about the trades and answers to questions in the live stream to teach members and help solve their doubts. Members can also see Chris’s exactly weekly returns throughout the journey.

According to Chris Hunter “Live education is more valuable than any other teaching method. You can also see that I am in fact profitable based on my viewable results”.

The HunterFX Live & Nude includes:

Live Questions Answered

Strategy Discussion

Trade Break Downs and Executions

Take Scalp Trades with HunterFX

7 Hours a Day of Streaming



Benefits of Learning with Hunter FX

CONSISTENT PROFIT: The methods HunterFX uses to professionally trade, offer consistent monthly returns each and every month.

FINANCIAL FREEDOM: Learning with HunterFX allows members to have full control over their finances, whether they are trading full time or part time.

CONFIDENCE: Peace of mind comes when traders know they will be ending each month in profit.

LIFE LONG LEARNING: Techniques taught by HunterFX can be used to develop lifelong trading journeys.

DAILY FREEDOM: Take it easy! With HunterFX, members can finally be their own boss.

PROVEN SYSTEM: The HunterFX system has proven to work over multiple years and trades.

Conclusion

The methods HunterFX uses to trade can be easily learned by anyone who wishes to trade professionally. Through the HunterFX Live & Nude program, Chris Hunter helps traders learn how to strictly follow the structure and price action of the charts, without the flashy indicators that distract them. Chris Hunter of HunterFX is dedicated to helping traders succeed and achieve their financial goals.

Check out the HunterFX Live & Nude program HERE

