County DMV offices offering extended hours/services to address renewal backlog

Posted on Jul 8, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds residents and motorists that the emergency extension relating to COVID-19 for driver’s licenses, non-CDL permits, and state IDs which expired on or after March 16, 2020 will end August 6, 2021. County DMVs are currently accepting appointments and/or walk-ins, and in some cases are offering extended hours to meet demand and help address the backlog of renewals.

HDOT encourages residents to prioritize these renewals to avoid future penalties. General information (by county) is below. Please note that the REAL ID enforcement date has been extended to May 3, 2023.

County of Hawaii

Hilo and Kona Driver License Offices are accepting walk-ins for renewals. Those with appointments receive priority. All other offices will remain by appointment only.

Mon – Fri 8am – 4pm (Kau office:Tues-Wed by appointment only)

Hilo (808) 961-2223 Kona (808) 323-4800

For complete details, visit their website at: https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing

County of Honolulu

The Kapalama, Kapolei, Koolau and Waianae Driver Licensing Centers are offering extended hours (Mon – Fri 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.) for renewal services. Appointments are recommended. Walk-in service is offered, but same-day service is not guaranteed. Select Satellite City Halls are also offering extended hours on the weekdays and/or weekends.

(808) 768-4385

For complete details, visit their website at: https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/38020-city-services-smart-options.html

County of Kauai

July 6 – July 16: Extended hours (Mon–Fri) for Driver License renewal only to 5pm. Walk-in service for DL, permit, and ID that have expired on or after March 16, 2020 is Mon–Fri.

Kupuna Hours: 8am – 9am (no appointment necessary for those over 65)

All other services: 9am – 4pm by appointment only

Mon – Fri 8am – 4pm (808) 241-4256

For complete details, visit their website at: https://www.kauai.gov/DMV

County of Maui

Walk-in services available at all offices on Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. (The Pukalani office on Maui remains closed for renovation.)

Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon–Fri. (Hours at the Hana, Lanai and Molokai offices vary.) For more information, Maui DMVL customers may call (808) 270-7363.

Temporary office hours are available on two Saturdays a month for customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during the normal workday hours. Customers will be taken by appointment only. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued. Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves.

For complete details, visit their website at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing