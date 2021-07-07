Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TODAY: Governor Newsom to Visit Clean California Site in Los Angeles County as Part of Statewide Day of Action 

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – After kicking off the Clean California day of action earlier today in Richmond and participating in a clean-up event in Fresno, Governor Gavin Newsom will travel to a site in Los Angeles County highlighting the new initiative to revitalize California’s streets and public spaces through litter abatement and local beautification projects.

Clean California is a $1.1 billion effort to massively expand state and local litter abatement efforts and provide thousands of jobs, including for people exiting homelessness, at-risk youth, veterans, formerly incarcerated individuals, local artists and students. It is complemented by Governor Newsom’s comprehensive $12 billion homelessness plan to provide safer housing and shelter alternatives to people living in encampments.

Los Angeles County Clean California Event

WHEN: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at approx. 7:15 p.m. PDT

The event will not be livestreamed.

**NOTE: The media availability is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering the event.

